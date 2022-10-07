High School Football: Don Bosco tops Rebels in top 5 showdown

GILBERTVILLE — The outcome of the game seemed to hang in the balance throughout the night as No. 3 Don Bosco of Gilbertville edged out No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 35-32, Friday night in an 8-man classic.

With all the hallmarks of a playoff game--including a chill in the air--the Dons capped off their regular season with an unblemished, 7-0 record and handed the Rebels their first loss of the season.

Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said he knew the game would be a hard fought battle and expected the game to be won or lost in the trenches. Yoder’s expectation proved correct as Don Bosco rode a powerful ground attack--which racked up 266 yards--to a win.

“It was a wild game the whole night,” Yoder said. “Our kids just out-fought them in the second half. We came up with some big plays in the second half and then we went to the run game with Myles McMahon. Just played some power football.”

Gladbrook-Reinbeck drew first blood as they forced Don Bosco to punt on their opening drive. After taking over on their own 18, junior tailback Austin Vaverka slipped through the Dons defense and raced 56 yards to put the Rebels in front 8-0.

Don Bosco rallied back with a scoring drive of their own. A pooch kick from the Rebels allowed the Dons to take over on their own 32. The Dons marched 48 yards in just six plays as senior quarterback Ty Purdy put Don Bosco on the board with a 15-yard run. The Dons failed on the two-point conversion, however, to remain behind the Rebels, 8-6.

After regaining possession following a Rebels’ punt, Don Bosco took the lead on an eight-yard pass from Purdy to Kyler Knaack. This time, the Dons managed to convert on the two-point conversion to take the lead, 14-6.

Both teams traded punts before Vaverka broke free on another long touchdown run. The junior’s 30-yard touchdown run would tie the game at 14-14 after the Rebels failed on the two-point try.

The teams continued to go toe-to-toe as Gladbrook-Reinbeck matched a McMahon touchdown run with a 53-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Isaac Clark to wide receiver Hudson Clark.

Leading 21-20 with 39 seconds remaining in the first half, the Dons turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory. The Rebels capitalized on the mistake as Isaac Clark scored on a one-yard QB keeper to put Gladbrook-Reinbeck ahead 26-21 at the half.

Yoder put the onus on himself for Dons giving up two touchdowns in the final 2:30 minutes of the first half.

“I take the blame,” Yoder said. “I probably should have punted…but, we were trying to get some momentum before the halftime--probably a bad coaching mistake by me. But, you live and you learn. You have to take chances to win football games.”

The Dons responded with a crucial performance on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. Don Bosco scored 14 unanswered points to regain the lead, 35-32. Both touchdowns came from the legs of McMahon who recorded 33-yard and 49-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter.

McMahon, who finished the night with 205 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, gave the credit to the Dons’ offensive line following the contest.

“Run behind my big, good o-line,” McMahon said. “That is all my yards. They are gaping holes. I just run behind them. They do not get enough credit.”

In the fourth quarter, trailing 35-26, Hudson and Isaac Clark connect on a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut the Dons lead to 35-32 with 6:44 remaining in regulation.

Don Bosco attempted to burn as much time off the clock, but, following a sack on fourth and 11, the Rebels took over possession on their own 32 with 2:19 left in the game.

Needing a score, the Rebels picked up 14 yards on the first play of the drive to get into Dons’ territory.

However, on the next play, Purdy picked off an Isaac Clark pass to seal the three-point, 35-32 Dons’ victory.

Purdy said it felt great to come up with the game winning play of defense.

“I played one of the worst defensive games you could play,” Purdy said. “I gave up three touchdowns. I needed to go out there and do something for the team.”

Following a contest which he thought could be a gauge of his team before the postseason, Yoder said he liked the aggressiveness and hustle the Dons showed on the field, Friday night.

“I am extremely proud of our kids,” Yoder said. “Just the way they fought. We need a game like that going into the playoffs…I feel our kids they never quit. It is a great thing about them. They play to the whistle.”

On the opposing sidelines, the Rebel suffered their first defeat of the season, falling to 6-1. Despite the loss, Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach John Olson said he feels good about his team heading into the final game of the season and the postseason.

“Our kids played way hard the whole time,” Olson said. “We made some mistakes here and there. We left some stuff on the field…I think it is two really good football teams that played against each other. I do not know where that puts us 1-100 in the state. But, I know we can hang with Don Bosco. They deserved that win. They played awesome, but I know we can hang with them.”