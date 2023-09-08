GILBERTVILLE — Don Bosco surged in the second half to run away with a 42-6 win over Riceville in Thursday night high school football action.

Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said he liked the Dons’ (2-1) fight against a Riceville Wildcats (2-1) team that came ready to play.

“[Riceville] played some hard-nosed football,” Yoder said. “I think they got a little bit tired toward the end of the game and we shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We had a lot of penalties and just were not executing. Really for about three quarters, we were not executing well.

“In the fourth quarter, we started physically taking over a little bit. We are not a big team either. I give our guys a lot of credit for just grinding it out.”

The Wildcats took an early, 6-0 lead on a Jack Adams 30-yard touchdown run just under four minutes into the first quarter.

Don Bosco answered right back with touchdowns on their next two drives—a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Knaack to Ty Christensen and a 5-yard run from Knaack—to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.

Don Bosco broke a 26 minute and 49 second scoreless drought for both teams with a four-yard pass from Knaack to his younger brother Kyler Knaack with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Knaack added three more touchdowns on the ground in the fourth quarter on two runs of three yards and a run of 21 yards to provide the Dons with their final, 36-point margin of victory.

According to Knaack, the strong finish to the game showed just how dangerous the Dons can be.

“If we can play like that for four quarters, we are going to be hard to beat,” Knaack said.

Three things fans are buzzing about after the Dons’ win:

Knaack for the end zoneKaiden Knaack said he had big shoes to fill in his first season as the quarterback of the Dons, taking over for Ty Purdy.

Knaack, who also threw two interceptions against Riceville, said that he does not have the luxury of worrying about filling Purdy’s shoes.

“It is what it is,” Knaack said. “[The coaches] are going to throw you out there so you might as well make the most of it.”

The senior answered the call with eight touchdowns—seven rushing and one passing—in the Dons first two games. He added six more against Riceville, playing a role in all of Don Bosco’s scoring plays.

Knaack credited his big night to the offensive line and the adjustments made by that group during halftime to open up the field for four second-half touchdowns.

“During halftime, we started telling the linemen they had to talk up front,” Knaack said. “Once they got the front block, it was big holes to run through so props to them.”

Christensen shows out both ways

Ty Christensen managed a strong two-way showing for the Dons.

In addition to his 41-yard touchdown catch, the sophomore snagged a first quarter interception to set up the Dons’ second touchdown of the night.

According to Christensen, his standout performance came about because of the stakes of the contest with the Dons facing a district opponent in the Wildcats.

“We knew we needed to win,” Christensen said. “Confidence was high going into the game. [We] just played well—went all out.”

Defense responds, stands tall

After surrendering a touchdown on the second Riceville possession of the game, the Don Bosco defense rallied for a shutout the rest of the way, forcing seven punts, an interception and a turnover on downs to keep the Wildcats quiet.

Yoder said the response of his team in falling behind early before blowing out their opponent speaks to the resiliency of his squad.

“There is a lot of fight in those guys,” Yoder said. “They have had a lot of success in other sports. They can take a punch in the jaw and keep fighting. That is when you find out what your team is made of.

“Bad things are going to happen in a football game. There are going to be a lot of ups and downs. They are going to have to find a way to win and they found a way to win tonight.”