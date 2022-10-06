High school football: Don Bosco hosts Rebels in battle of unbeatens

GILBERTVILLE — Two weeks before the eight-man playoffs begin No. 3 Don Bosco and No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck square off in battle of unbeatens in Gilbertville.

Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder called Friday night a game in which the Dons can find out who they are as a team.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach John Olson sees the game in a similar light.

“Whether we go there and play a really good game and win by a touchdown or two or they beat us pretty good by 40, whatever happens … it is more of a gauge,” Olson said. “It is going to let us know where we stand. Are we the type of team that can hang with one of the best four or five in the state? Or, are we the type of team that are maybe still 6 through 15 and we are going to struggle in the first round of the playoffs?”

Beginning with their inaugural season in 2018, the Rebels have suffered losses in the first round of the playoffs each season. Despite their misfortune in the post season, Yoder said he knew his opponent came into the 2022 season as a sleeping giant.

“I have seen Gladbrook for the last couple years … so I knew what they had coming,” Yoder said. “I will tip my hat to their coaching staff. They are a well-coached team. …They are going to throw the ball around and they are going to run it pretty well.”

Led by junior running back Austin Vaverka and junior quarterback Isaac Clark, the Rebels burst onto the scene to start the season, outscoring opponents by an average of 50.5 points per game and starting the season 6-0.

Despite juniors leading the way in the majority of statistical categories, Olson said the Rebels’ greatest strength is their experience.

“I think we are a team that has a lot of experience,” Olson said. “We have 10 seniors on our team and we have five or six juniors on our team. … Between all of those, experience is something that we have.”

While Gladbrook-Reinbeck stormed out of the gate as the new kid on the block, Don Bosco returned to its high perch as a perennial power in eight-man football. The Dons beat 2021 runner-up Easton Valley, 34-30, in the first week of the season.

With running back Myles McMahon leading the Dons offense with 1,509 all-purpose yards and quarterback Ty Purdy beating teams through the air and on the ground, Don Bosco followed up its emotional week one win with five straight victories by an average of 58 points.

However, Yoder said the real strength of the Don Bosco football team lies in the trenches.

“I think our strong suit is really up front with Mack Ortner and the two Thiry’s and Emerson Hahn,” Yoder said. “That is the reason why we are having a lot of success. Myles and Ty get a lot of the glory, but a lot of people forget about the guys up front. … They have done a really great job opening holes and giving our quarterbacks and backs some good yardage.”

When the Dons host the Rebels on Friday, Yoder said he expects the trenches to be a crucial battleground.

“That is where the game is going to be won or lost,” Yoder said. “It is going to be a matter of who can sustain the line of scrimmage. There are going to be big plays — we both have really good player makers — so, it is going to come down to turnovers and who is winning the line of scrimmage.”

Likewise, Olson said the Rebels understand the challenge they will face on the Don Bosco football field Friday.

“Every play matters,” Olson said. “It is easy to say, but we are trying to gear practice towards that. We are putting the ball at the three yard line or putting it at the 10 yard line or putting it at the 20 yard line — putting our kids in situations that results matter. We are putting nine or 10 guys on the defense to play against our starting offense to simulate the speed that Don Bosco has and the strength that Don Bosco has.”