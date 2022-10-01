High School Football: Don Bosco, Gladbrook-Reinbeck set for unbeaten showdown

Third-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville scored four times in each of the first two quarters as the Dons rolled to an 85-8 victory over Green Mountain-Garwin Friday in 8-Player action.

The victory sets up a showdown next Friday between the unbeaten Don and the unbeaten and undefeated sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels in Gilbertville.

Myles McMahon rushed for four touchdowns and returned a punt 57 yards for another score to pace Don Bosco. McMahon finished with 115 rushing yards on six carries.

Kyler Knaack, Ty Christensen and Ty Purdy all rushed or more than 70-yards and combined for four additional touchdowns for the Dons.

Purdy had two interceptions on defense, and Knaack and McMahon each had one.

The Dons and Rebels will kickoff next Friday at 7 p.m.

Carlson paces Tripoli: Rowan Carlson rushed for six touchdowns and passed for two more as the Panthers beat West Central, 62-24.

Carlson carried the ball 13 times for 253 yards and he passed for an additional 133.

Class 4A

Go-Hawks improve to 6-0: Cole Marsh threw for 145 yards and a touchdown as third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock rolled to a 42-7 win over Marion Friday.

The Go-Hawks built a 28-7 halftime lead and kept on building in the second half.

WSR rushed the ball 37 times for 349 yards. MCCrae Hagarty led the Go-Hawks with 16 carries for 127 yards and three scores. Asa Newsom added 91 on four carries, including a 53-yard scoring scamper. Newsom added four catches for 71 yards.

Simon Ott also had a scoring run.

Defensively, Ott led WSR with five tackles, including two for loss. Newsom recovered a fumble, while Jack Wilson and Sam Roose each had interceptions.

Mason City rolls past East: The Riverhawks surged to a 21-0 halftime lead before pulling away from the Trojans for a 52-14 win Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Mason City racked up more than 350 yards rushing and 156 passing yards.

East’s Vari Clark rushed eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown. He had a long rush of 60 yards. Billy Clark rushed for 64 yards a touchdown for the Trojans, additionally.

Jakhi Parker had three catches for 24 yards, and Ahdan Muhammad had two for 18 for East.

Parker and Atarion Spates each had interceptions for the Trojans.

Mason City improved to 4-2 overall, while East dropped to 0-6.

Class 3A

Indee keeps on trucking: The eighth-ranked Mustangs won their fifth-straight game Friday with a 21-7 win over No. 10 Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Mitchell Johnson rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown, and he passed for 133 and another score. Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Brady Kurt in the third quarter gave Indee a 14-7 lead.

The touchdown pass was also the 51st of his career making him the all-time touchdown passing leader in Independence football history.

The Mustangs defense held the Bulldogs (4-2) to just 79 total yards on 34 plays, while Indee rushed for 231 yards and had 375 total yards.

Quentin Krogmann had three of the Mustangs’ six tackles for loss.

Class 1A

Denver storms past East Marshall: The Cyclones scored 35 first-quarter points and led 49-0 at halftime en route to a 56-6 win over East Marshall.

Ethan Schoville rushed three times for 111 yards and scored on all three of his carries, with a long scoring run of 62.

Tye Bradley also had a 62-yard touchdown run.

Cascade tops Sumner-Fredericksburg: Davis Van Sickle passed for 162 yards and a touchdown, but S-F (3-3) could not keep pace with Cascade (4-2) in a 33-14 loss.

Jaymison Howard had a 57-yard touchdown catch for Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Noah Henderson scored on an eight-yard run.

Class A

No. 1 Grundy remains unbeaten: A stout defensive effort which included interceptions by Tanner Laube, Clay Saak and Ben Wegmann led the Spartans to a 35-8 victory over Nashua-Plainfield Friday.

Wapsie wins again: The Warriors won their third consecutive game since losing to Grundy Center with a 48-24 victory over South Winneshiek. Wapsie improved to 4-2 win the win.

Thursday

8-player

Gladbrook-Reinbeck rolls to 6-0: Isaac Clark totaled seven touchdowns on the night, four on the ground of 5, 3, 7 and 4-yards. He aired out three scores, one from 45 yards and another from 37 yards, as the Rebels beat Northwoods Kensett, 78-0, Thursday at Walston-Hoover Stadium in Wavelry.

In the opening 12 minutes, G-R had scored 34 points. It sent the game into a running clock on the second play from scrimmage in the second quarter.

Hudson Clark added a 33-yard scoring run and a kickoff return of at least 70 yards for another score. The Rebels (6-0) defense had two safeties, recorded two interceptions, and recovered one fumble.