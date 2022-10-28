High School Football: Don Bosco falters in second half, loses to Newell-Fonda

GILBERTVILLE — A solemn scene took place at Tom Ryan Field Friday night as Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Colby Yoder took the time to hug each of his players.

The No. 3 Dons hosted No. 8 Newell-Fonda in the second round of the 8-Player playoffs and fell 35-10 behind a 35-point Mustangs surge in the second half.

“It was not that we did not fight,” Yoder said. “We just got beat in the second half. You have to tip your hat to Newell-Fonda coming out in the second half. It was not about a lack of effort…I feel bad for our kids.”

Don Bosco got off to a near disastrous start as a fumble on the second play of the game handed the ball to the Mustangs at the Dons 25.

Two plays later, Newell-Fonda was knocking on the door with first and goal from the Dons 8 yard line. But, the Dons defense rallied and stuffed Mustangs running back Ryan Greenfield on third and fourth down from the one yard line to force a turnover on downs.

The stop drew thunderous praise from the home crowd and momentum appeared firmly in Don Bosco’s control.

With the game locked in a scoreless tie at the start of the second quarter, Don Bosco took over on its own 22. Breaking tendency, the Dons connected on a pair of big pass plays to get into the end zone.

Senior quarterback Ty Purdy found Kaiden Knaack for a 36 yard gain on third and six from the Don Bosco 26. On the next play, Purdy hooked up with senior Dawson Youngblut for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put Don Bosco ahead 7-0 with 10:05 remaining in the contest.

After forcing a Don Bosco punt with 24 seconds remaining in the half, the Mustangs looked to tie the game up before the end of the second quarter.

Newell-Fonda’s aggressiveness proved costly as quarterback Mason Dicks tried to ditch the ball in the face of the Don’s pass rush. Don Bosco senior Jared Thiry intercepted the pass and returned it to the Mustangs 5 with 2 seconds remaining before halftime.

Junior kicker Andrew Kimball converted on a 27-yard field goal to give the Dons a 10-0 halftime advantage.

“We had good momentum going into halftime,” Yoder said. “We tried to make a few adjustments at half, but they were owning us on the line of scrimmage tonight…I thought the game would be won on the line of scrimmage. I thought they won the line of scrimmage.”

In the second half, the Mustangs took control of the game and scored 21 points in the third quarter including a 69-yard run by Dicks to take a 21-10 lead. Newell-Fonda added 14 more points in the fourth quarter to seal the playoff victory.

The loss ends the Dons season at 8-1 which included a perfect 7-0 regular season.

“I thought they had a great season,” Yoder said. “I thought we overachieved a little bit even. It just was not our night. Newell-Fonda played a great football game in the second half.”

Despite the season’s premature ending, Yoder said he was proud of his team and the effort they put forth throughout the season.

“I love these guys,” Yoder said. “They know it. They love the coaching staff. We love them. It is a hard pill to swallow. I thought these kids came a really long way in the last three years…We have come a long ways.”

A team rife with senior contributors, Yoder added that the seven seniors played a big role in bringing along the younger players for the Dons throughout the season.

“The senior class is great mentors for the kids,” Yoder said. “They were a good group of seniors and we are going to miss them.”