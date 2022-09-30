High School Football: DNH wins instant classic over AP

PARKERSBURG — The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines won an instant classic, 27-20, over their rival Aplington-Parkersburg, Friday.

Momentum seemed to shift with every snap of the football or each whistle as the pair of top 10 Class 1A teams clashed.

Following the win, DNH head coach Don Betts said his team ‘hung in’ through each shift in momentum and described the game as a ‘street fight.’

“There were a lot of momentum shifts in this game,” Betts said. “It was an emotional rollercoaster. I really thought our kids did a great job.”

AP head coach Alex Pollock said the offseason work put in by the Falcons helped them to play the Wolverines to a close battle.

“I never question our effort,” Pollock said. “We fight and we fight until the end…That is something I am proud of with this group.”

The Falcons opened up the game with a touchdown after both teams traded punts on their opening drives.

Junior quarterback Gavin Thomas opened up the drive with a 24-yard rush on the first play of the drive to advance the ball to near midfield.

Following a holding penalty, Thomas found senior wide out Kaden Huttinger on a 23-yard pitch and catch. The Falcons gained eight yards on their next three plays to set up a pivotal fourth and two from the DNH 28. Thomas managed to goad the Wolverines into jumping offside to give AP a first down.

AP took advantage as Thomas completed his second pass of the drive to senior Martez Wiggley for a 23-yard touchdown.

DNH answered right back with a 52-yard return on the kickoff to start their second drive on the AP 30.

Senior running back Jerek Hall took his first carry eight yards and then his second carry 22 yards for the score to put DNH in front 7-6.

On the following AP possession, facing a fourth and short, Thomas mishandled the snap and DNH recovered the fumble at their own 33 yard line to maintain its one-point edge.

Senior quarterback Benton Bixby found senior wide receiver Braxten Johnson for a gain of 32 yards on the second play of the drive to put DNH on the fringe of the red zone.

Hall finished off the drive with a 22-yard run followed by a one-yard dive to put DNH in front 14-6.

AP did not wait long to answer back as senior wide receiver Will Hodges returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for the score. The Falcons two-point conversion attempt failed, however, and DNH remained in the lead, 14-12.

After trading punts, the Wolverines regained possession with 5:35 remaining in the half. DNH drove the ball 72 yards in 4:12 to take a 21-12 on a Bixby 19-yard pass to Micah Walston.

In the second half, the offensive shout out of the first half gave way to a defensive battle.

In the third quarter, neither team muster much offense. But, after the Falcons downed an Aidan Junker punt at the DNH 5, AP defensive lineman Dakota Dally wrapped up Bixby in the Wolverines end zone to record a safety and cut the DNH lead to 21-14.

Neither team would score for the remainder of the third quarter.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the game, facing a fourth and goal from the DNH 7, Thomas heaved a pass to the back corner of the end zone, looking to put AP within an extra point of the tie. Thomas’ pass fell incomplete giving DNH back the ball with 8:30 remaining in the game.

The Falcons forced the three and out they needed and regained possession following a DNH punt on the Wolverines 45.

After driving to the DNH 26 yard line, AP found itself facing a fourth and five. A pair of DNH pass rushers appeared to have Thomas bottled up in the backfield, but the junior managed to get the pass off and found Huttinger. Huttinger evaded the Wolverines defense and scampered 26 yards for the touchdown.

Leading 21-20, DNH blocked the extra point stay in front.

After recovering the Falcons pooch kick off, the Wolverines only burned 1:59 off the clock, but Walston scored on an 11-yard run to push their lead to 27-20. The Falcons matched the Wolverines blocked kick with one of their own to prevent DNH from taking an eight-point advantage with 1:43 remaining in the game.

Walston entered the game as the DNH running back following a third quarter injury to Hall. The junior put up 43 yards and a touchdown in relief of the inured Wolverines star.

“He is a heck of an athlete…works his tail off,” Betts said. “He kind of gets overshadowed by some of the other guys on the team, but he is as good as anybody we got. He had a heck of a game tonight.”

The Falcons could not muster any offense and turned the ball over as the Wolverines came out on top, 27-21.

Betts did not understate the importance of the win for the Wolverines as they improved to 5-1 on the season.

“We told them coming in, ‘you cannot win a district championship, winning this game tonight, but if we lose I do not think we can win one either,’” Betts said. “We need this win to have any chance of still playing for a district championship. We have another big one next week. Denver will be a handful.”

Pollock said the Falcons learned what they needed to work on to improve before the end of the season in their first loss of the season.

“I thought they were really good at the little things tonight and we were not,” Pollock said. “It is not just players. It is coaches. It was everything. There is a reason they have been towards the top of 1A…because they do the little things really well and we are not there yet.”

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkesburg 20 DNH;7;14;0;6 -- 27 AP;6;6;2;6 -- 20 AP - Wiggley 23 pass from Thomas (Kick no good) DNH - Hall 22 run (McCumber kick) DNH - Hall 1 run (McCumber kick) AP - Hodges 92 kick return (2-pt failed) DNH - Walston 19 pass from Bixby (McCumber kick) AP - SAFETY: Bixby -3 rush, Dally sack AP - Huttinger 26 pass from Thomas (Kick blocked) DNH - Walston 11 rush (Kick blocked) TEAM STATISTICS ;DNH;AP First downs;9;13 Rushes-yards;40-149;35-143 Passing yards;133;125 Comp-Att-Int;6-11-1;14-26-1 Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1 Punts-avg.;3-34.7;3-32.7 Penalties-yards;4-25;5-42 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing DNH – Je. Hall 14-79, Varney 3-27, Walston 13-49, Bixby 7-2, Ja. Hall 1-0, Bennett 1--3 . AP – Junker 15-54, Schipper 16-78, Thomas 4-11. Passing DNH – Bixby 6-11-1-133. AP – Thomas 14-26-1-125. Receiving DNH – Br. Johnson 4-83, Walston 1-19, Ja. Hall 1-31. AP – Huttinger 8-88, Wiggley 2-23, Nick Neuroth 1-8.