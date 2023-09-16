A recap of week four results in Northeast Iowa.

Class 1A

Dike-New Harford 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14: The Wolverines picked up their second win of the season with a 10-point win over the previously unbeaten Cougars on Friday.

Trailing 8-0 after one quarter, DNH scored 17 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to take the lead for good.

Both teams scored in the fourth quarter.

Jaxon Willems led the Cougars with 141 all-purpose yards and one touchdown.

Denver 42, Central Springs 6: The Cyclones remained unbeaten with their fourth win of the season in a 36-point beatdown of the Panthers.

Denver scored three times in the second quarter to take a 28-point lead into halftime.

Micah Grier starred yet again with 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. Evan Dorn added 72 yards and two touchdowns on five rushing attempts.

Jaxon Sanderson complete 60% of his passes for 63 yards and a score. Ethan Reiter came up with all three receptions. Reiter also scored a kick return touchdown on a 74-yard house call.

On defense, Jackson Schoville recovered a fumble and Cody Koepke racked up two tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks.

Grundy Center 49, East Marshall 0:The Spartans continued their climb into Class 1A with another win on Friday, improving to 4-0 on the season.

Senior quarterback Colin Gordon went 10-of-11 in the win for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Teirnan Vokes caught two of the touchdowns on a four reception, 82-yard night. Tanner Laube snared four passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Justin Knaack added two touchdowns on the ground.

MFL MarMac 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0: The Falcons sank to 2-2 on the season with a loss to the Bulldogs Friday.

Gavin Thomas completed 16-of-34 passes for 120 yards. Nick Neuroth caught 10 passes for 72 yards.

Eight-Player

Don Bosco 68, Kee 34: The Dons jumped in front 20-0 in the first quarter as Ty Christensen ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run on the Dons fourth paly from scrimmage. Kaiden Knaack scored on rushing touchdowns of 6 and 3 yards.

Kee battled back with back-to-back touchdown drives to cut the Don Bosco lead to 20-14.

Christensen found the endzone again, answering the Kee Hawks surge with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Kee scored once more before half as the Dons held a slim 28-22 lead after 24 minutes of play.

Don Bosco erupted for 40 points in the second half while limiting Kee to just 12 to earn a standout victory over the previously unbeaten Kee Hawks.

Class A

Wapsie Valley 19, North Butler 0: The Warriors posted their second straight win via shutout and third so far this season with a 19-point win over the Bearcats on Friday.

North Tama 36, BCLUW 6: The Redhawks managed a runaway win over the Comets on Friday behind two first quarter touchdowns by Josh Dostal.

Dostal caught a 61-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Less than a minute later, he doubled the Redhawks lead with a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Kolt Knaack threw his second touchdown pass of the night in the second on a 42-yard connection with Jared Dvorak. Knaack ran in a 42-yard touchdown four minutes later to give North Tama a 30-0 lead at halftime.

Gavin Rausch added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to provide the Redhawks the final 30-point margin.

Class 2A

Osage 40, New Hampton 7: The Chickasaws remained in search of their first win of the season.

Ethan Praska added a fourth quarter touchdown for New Hampton in the loss.

North Fayette Valley 34, Waukon 7: The TigerHawks picked up their first win of the season.

Ayden Burrow rumbled for 159 yards and four touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts.

Decklyn Heins added 124 passing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Friday’s scores Class 5A Cedar Falls 35, Iowa City Liberty 19 Waterloo West 19, Davenport North 3 Ankeny 16, Johnston 10 Iowa City High 23, Iowa City West 8 Council Bluffs Jefferson 28, Council Bluffs Lincoln 27 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Des Moines East 12 Urbandale 30, Dubuque Senior 12 Sioux City East 26, Sioux City 23 Cedar Rapids 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 7 Muscatine 41, Dubuque Hempstead 21 Southeast Polk 24, Ankeny Centennial 21 Dowling 31, Waukee Northwest 17 Waukee 37, Valley 15 Bettendorf 21, Linn-Mar 14 Pleasant Valley 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 23 Davenport West 36, Davenport Central 3 Ames 34, Des Moines Roosevelt 14 Newton 45, Marshalltown 0 Ottumwa 30, Oskaloosa 28 Class 4A Fort Dodge 45, Waterloo East 37 Clear Lake 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 25 ADM 47, Norwalk 14 Winterset 21, Atlantic 0 Glenwood 28, Denison-Schleswig 14 MOC-Floyd Valley 18, LeMars 13 Sioux Center 35, Spencer 14 Storm Lake 56, Perry 31 Ballard 24, Dallas Center-Grimes 0 Bondurant-Farrar 36, Lewis Central 26 Carlisle 17, Indianola 6 Central DeWitt 44, Clinton 6 Charles City 19, Mason City 14 Benton 42, Clear Creek Amana 27 Gilbert 31, Boone 12 Knoxville 50, Des Moines North 0 Independence 21, Decorah 7 Marion 34, Maquoketa 7 Burlington 42, Mount Pleasant 7 North Polk 34, Humboldt 7 Pella 31, Xavier 21 Western Dubuque 31, North Scott 24 Class 3A Creston 50, Carroll 21 Keokuk 30, Fairfield 13 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24, Nevada 21 Harlan Community 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Algona 53, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Solon 37, Mount Vernon 20 Grinnell 37, Washington 18 Williamsburg 48, Fort Madison 14 Assumption 30, Wahlert Catholic 6 Center Point-Urbana 58, South Tama 0 West Delaware 42, Webster City 13 Class 2A Crestwood 54, Oelwein 14 Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Union 20 Osage 40, New Hampton 7 PCM 50, Jesup 7 North Fayette Valley 34, Waukon 7 Kuemper Catholic 42, Roland-Story 7 Monticello 38, Anamosa 20 Western Christian 28, Cherokee Washington 21 Van Meter 56, Clarinda 22 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Garner Hayfield Ventura 6 Clarke 40, Centerville 28 Des Moines Christian 52, Southeast Valley 12 Spirit Lake 63, Forest City 6 Camanche 33, Northeast 8 West Lyon 35, Unity Christian 0 Estherville Lincoln Central 34, Okoboji 23 Interstate 35 24, Chariton 6 Greene County 41, Saydel 0 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 47, Sheldon 14 Tipton 21, West Liberty 11 West Marshall 52, Vinton-Shellsburg 21 Davis County 20, Central Lee 14 Mediapolis 29, Albia 0 Mid-Prairie 40, West Burlington 18 Class 1A Columbus Catholic 42, Hudson 18 Grundy Center 49, East Marshall 0 Dike-New Hartford 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14 MFL MarMac 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0 Denver 42, Central Springs 6 Underwood 28, AHSTW 12 South Hardin 28, Alburnett 21 West Branch 38, Cascade 0 Sigourney Keota 67, Cardinal 0 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34, Colfax-Mingo 7 Sioux Central 44, Eagle Grove 26 Emmetsburg 40, East Sac County 3 Woodward-Granger 46, Nodaway Valley 0 Hinton 12, Ridge View 8 Regina Catholic 49, Durant 12 Shenandoah 53, Missouri Valley 6 OABCIG 55, MVAOCOU 2 Ogden 29, Grand View Christian 14 Pella Christian 42, Pleasantville 14 Manson-NW Webster 24, Pocahontas Area 20 Treynor 47, Red Oak 6 South Hamilton 56, West Central Valley 8 West Sioux 30, Lawton-Bronson 29 Wilton 47, Beckman Catholic 7 Class A Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR 7 Wapsie Valley 19, North Butler 0 North Tama 36, BCLUW 6 South Winneshiek 27, Newman Catholic 20 Akron-Westfield 36, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 8 Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, Alta-Aurelia 6 Bellevue 42, Clayton Ridge 0 Columbus 56, Pekin 24 Danville 49, Louisa-Muscatine 6 Earlham 60, Southwest Valley 14 Kingsley-Pierson 47, St. Albert 29 Lake Mills 50, West Fork 13 Lisbon 57, Highland 6 Madrid 27, Lynnville-Sully 9 Maquoketa Valley 59, Postville 0 Martensdale-St. Marys 22, North Mahaska 14 MMCRU 48, South O'Brien 20 Central Decatur 31, Mount Ayr 14 North Linn 48, North Cedar 0 Panorama 35, Wayne 6 IKM-Manning 38, Riverside 37 Saint Ansgar 61, Belmond-Klemme 6 ACGC 35, South Central Calhoun 21 Tri-Center 24, Westwood 0 Van Buren 40, Wapello 36 West Hancock 49, North Union 7 Logan-Magnolia 40, West Monona 0 Woodbury Central 43, Gehlen Catholic 14 Eight-Player Don Bosco 68, Kee 34 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Dunkerton 0 Janesville 85, Meskwaki Settlement 0 Clarksville 68, Tripoli 14 Lone Tree 47, Springville 14 Audubon 66, St. Edmond 48 Glidden-Ralston 42, Baxter 32 Bedford 52, East Union 6 Belle Plaine 66, BGM 35 Bishop Garrigan 59, Northwood-Kensett 22 CAM 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Colo-Nesco 46, Colins-Maxwell 26 Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Midland 22 Iowa Valley 48, English Valley 16 Fremont-Mills 49, Griswold 0 Murray 49, Lamoni 32 Harris-Lake Park 26, Newell-Fonda 18 Lenox 66, Mormon Trail 8 Central City 17, New London 0 - FORFEIT Riceville 36, West Central 0 Exira-EHK 62, Sidney 32 Moravia 59, Southeast Warren 28 Stanton 52, East Mills 48 Remsen St. Mary's 12, Boyer Valley 7 West Bend-Mallard 58, GTRA 18 Turkey Valley 76, Central Elkader 25 Twin Cedars 28, Melcher-Dallas 18 WAVO 59, HLV 12 Ar-We-Va 75, West Harrison 18 Woodbine 78, Siouxland Christian 32 Easton Valley 74, Calamus-Wheatland 47