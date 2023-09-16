A recap of week four results in Northeast Iowa.
Class 1A
Dike-New Harford 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14: The Wolverines picked up their second win of the season with a 10-point win over the previously unbeaten Cougars on Friday.
Trailing 8-0 after one quarter, DNH scored 17 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to take the lead for good.
Both teams scored in the fourth quarter.
Jaxon Willems led the Cougars with 141 all-purpose yards and one touchdown.
Denver 42, Central Springs 6: The Cyclones remained unbeaten with their fourth win of the season in a 36-point beatdown of the Panthers.
Denver scored three times in the second quarter to take a 28-point lead into halftime.
Micah Grier starred yet again with 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. Evan Dorn added 72 yards and two touchdowns on five rushing attempts.
Jaxon Sanderson complete 60% of his passes for 63 yards and a score. Ethan Reiter came up with all three receptions. Reiter also scored a kick return touchdown on a 74-yard house call.
On defense, Jackson Schoville recovered a fumble and Cody Koepke racked up two tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks.
Grundy Center 49, East Marshall 0:The Spartans continued their climb into Class 1A with another win on Friday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Senior quarterback Colin Gordon went 10-of-11 in the win for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Teirnan Vokes caught two of the touchdowns on a four reception, 82-yard night. Tanner Laube snared four passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.
Justin Knaack added two touchdowns on the ground.
MFL MarMac 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0: The Falcons sank to 2-2 on the season with a loss to the Bulldogs Friday.
Gavin Thomas completed 16-of-34 passes for 120 yards. Nick Neuroth caught 10 passes for 72 yards.
Eight-Player
Don Bosco 68, Kee 34: The Dons jumped in front 20-0 in the first quarter as Ty Christensen ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run on the Dons fourth paly from scrimmage. Kaiden Knaack scored on rushing touchdowns of 6 and 3 yards.
Kee battled back with back-to-back touchdown drives to cut the Don Bosco lead to 20-14.
Christensen found the endzone again, answering the Kee Hawks surge with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Kee scored once more before half as the Dons held a slim 28-22 lead after 24 minutes of play.
Don Bosco erupted for 40 points in the second half while limiting Kee to just 12 to earn a standout victory over the previously unbeaten Kee Hawks.
Class A
Wapsie Valley 19, North Butler 0: The Warriors posted their second straight win via shutout and third so far this season with a 19-point win over the Bearcats on Friday.
North Tama 36, BCLUW 6: The Redhawks managed a runaway win over the Comets on Friday behind two first quarter touchdowns by Josh Dostal.
Dostal caught a 61-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Less than a minute later, he doubled the Redhawks lead with a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Kolt Knaack threw his second touchdown pass of the night in the second on a 42-yard connection with Jared Dvorak. Knaack ran in a 42-yard touchdown four minutes later to give North Tama a 30-0 lead at halftime.
Gavin Rausch added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to provide the Redhawks the final 30-point margin.
Class 2A
Osage 40, New Hampton 7: The Chickasaws remained in search of their first win of the season.
Ethan Praska added a fourth quarter touchdown for New Hampton in the loss.
North Fayette Valley 34, Waukon 7: The TigerHawks picked up their first win of the season.
Ayden Burrow rumbled for 159 yards and four touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts.
Decklyn Heins added 124 passing yards and a rushing touchdown.