High School Football: Davis leads Hudson past North Tama

The Hudson Pirates rushed for 227 yards as a team to beat the North Tama Redhawks 17-0, Friday.

Despite their big night on the ground, a pair of passing touchdowns from Camden Davis to Jackson Hiatt and Nathan Rueber that allowed the Pirates to nab the win.

For North Tama, sophomore Kolt Knaack did his best to keep the Redhawsk in the game with 108 passing yards and 31 rushing yards. He also recovered a fumble on defense.

Don Bosco trumps Colins-Maxwell: The Don Bosco Dons scored 56 points in the first half to beat Colins-Maxwell, 86-12.

Senior Myles McMahon was a force on both sides of the ball with 143 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Senior Ty Purdy added three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores for the Dons.

With the win, Don Bosco improves to 3-0 on the season.

DNH edges passed Clear Lake: A big first quarter and a late safety helped the Dike-New Hartford football team take down Clear Lake, 28-20.

The Wolverines (2-1) put up 18 points in the first quarter to take an 18-7 lead into the second quarter. At the half, DNH led 26-14, but a third quarter Clear Lake touchdown cut the Wolverines' lead to 26-20.

The Wolverines force a safety in the fourth quarter to win the game 28-20.

DNH held Clear Lake to only 36 yard rushing and 207 total yards of offense. The Wolverines also picked off Clear Lake quarterback Cael Stephany twice in the contest.

Aplington-Parkersburg stomps Jesup: With 55 points in the first half, the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons took care of business in a 72-19 win over Jesup, Friday.

It was the most points in a game for the Falcons since 2009 when it scored 69 against BCLUW.

No single player earned more than 100 yards of total offense for the Falcons--Aidan Junker led AP with 69 yards rushing--while the team totaled 319 yards on the ground on 33 carries.

Junker and Martez Wiggley both scored two touchdowns on the ground while Gavin Thomas, Adam Schipper, Kael Schoneman and Creyton Eberhart added one apiece.

Kaden Huttinger caught Thomas' lone touchdown pass in the contest.

On defense, Will Hodges nabbed one interception which the junior returned 39 yards for a touchdown.

Sumner-Fredericksburg sneaks passed Cyclones: The Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars beat the Denver Cyclones, 12-7, thanks to a late touchdown.

Trailing the unbeaten Cyclones 7-6 in the fourth quarter, Cougars running back Jaxon Willems rumbled into the end zone for the game winning score.

For Denver, Tye Bradley threw for 157 yards and one touchdown while adding 23 yards on the ground.

Grundy Center tops Warriors: Grundy Center continued its unbeaten season as Colin Gordon recorded 248 yards of total offense in a 20-7 win over Wapsie Valley, Friday.

Gordon completed 73.7% of his passes for 158 yards and one touchdown while running for 90 yards on 20 attempts with a pair of rushing scores.

Tate Jirovsky led the Spartans with 78 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Grundy Center forced three turnovers as Ben Wegmann recovered a fumble and recorded an interception. Gordon nabbed the other interception.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Vaverka top Dunkerton: The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels dismantled the Dunkerton Raiders, 60-6.

Running back Austin Vaverka made the most of his 10 touches on offense. The junior went off for 116 yards on the ground on nine carries with three touchdowns. He added one catch for 24 yards and a score.

Isaac Clark also found pay dirt three times. The junior quarterback threw for 98 yards and two touchdowns with 78 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Freshman Hudson Clark added 66 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

New Hampton stays perfect: The New Hampton Chickasaws rode a 34-point second quarter performance to its third win of the season, 47-0, over Oelwein.

With the win, New Hampton improves to 3-0 on the season.

Nashua-Plainfield rolls: Titus Evans rushed for 159 yards and three scores as the Huskies topped Central Springs, 46-18.

Trae Geise and Tucker Franzen each had touchdown catches for N-P, additionally.