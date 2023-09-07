Courier Game

of the Week

Hudson (2-0) at Jesup (1-1)

Where

: Jesup

When

: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game

: The two starting quarterbacks will draw a lot of focus. Hudson’s Camden Davis has passed for 261 yards and two scores while he has also rushed for four touchdowns. Jesup’s Ryan Treptow has passed for 167 yards and rushed for 126.

Metro capsulesWaterloo West (1-1) at Davenport Central (1-1)

Where

: Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

When

: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game

: West junior running back Ben Frazier has touched the ball just 15 times, but he is averaging 20.9 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns for West. The Blue Devils lost by one to Muscatine to open the season before slipping past Clinton, 21-13, in week two.

Charles City (2-0) at Waterloo East (1-1)

Where

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

When

: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game

: Both the Comets and Trojans come into the game riding a wave of momentum. Charles City has opened the season with wins over South Tama and Oelwein as quarterback Jordan Foster has passed for 217 yards and three scores. East picked up its first win since 2021 by beating Des Moines North last week as Davarrion Clark scored three rushing touchdowns.

No. 6 Cedar Falls (1-1) at Ankeny Centennial (1-1)

Where

: Ankeny City Stadium

When

: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game

: Another week, another huge test for the Tigers. The Jaguars have averaged 40 points in their first two games, losing in shootout to Ankeny in their season opener (39-38). Quarterback Trenton Smith has passed for 309 yards and five scores. Drew Gerdes and William Remmert have been a formidable duo carrying the ball for Cedar Falls.

West Branch (0-2) at No. 4 Columbus Catholic (2-0)

Where

: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo

When

: Friday, 7 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game

: The Sailors have had this game circled since before the start of the season. The Bears defeated Columbus twice last year, the second time, 27-14, in the 1A state playoffs: West Branch has played a tough opening schedule losing to top-ranked (2A) Williamsburg in its opener before falling 9-7 to Dike-New Hartford in week two.

Three games

to watch:Janesville (2-0) at Clarksville (3-0): One of these teams will suffer their first loss of the season. Dane Appleby has been a threat passing and running for the Wildcats, while Clarksville has rode the strong legs of MaKade Bloker, 448 rushing yards.

Osage (1-1) at Dike-New Hartford (1-1): Both the Green Devils and Wolverines bounced back from week one losses to score wins in week two. Osage quarterback Max Knudsen has passed for 407 yards. DNH has allowed just two touchdowns in two games.

No. 8 Pella Christian (2-0) at No. 1 Grundy Center (2-0): Grundy Center faces another huge test at home as the Eagles edged No. 8 Prairie City-Monroe (2A) in its opener before winning a shootout over Des Moines Christian (49-35) last week. Caleb Van Arendonk has thrown for 228 yards, while Benny Schirz has rushed for 236 yards and five scores.

— Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson