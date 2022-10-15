High School Football: Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player playoff pairings

Games Friday (Oct. 21)
Class 2A
Iowa Falls-Alden (2-6) at Central Lyon-GLR (8-0)
Union (2-6) at Greene County (7-1)
Central Lee at Monticello (6-2)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Osage (6-2)
Sheldon (4-4) at Spirit Lake (8-0)
New Hampton (6-2) at Waukon (5-3)
Clarke (5-3) at West Marshall (8-0)
Camanche (4-4) at Williamsburg (8-0)
Des Moines Christian (4-4) at Centerville (6-2)
Roland-Story (4-4) at Clarinda (5-3)
North Fayette Valley (6-2) at Crestwood (5-3)
Mid-Prairie (5-3) at Northeast (4-4)
Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM (5-3
Unity Christian (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)
West Liberty (3-5) at Dubuque Wahlert (6-2)
Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-5) at West Lyon (6-2)
Class 1A
Eagle Grove (3-5) at Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1)
Durant (5-3) at MFL Mar-Mac (7-1)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) at Sigourney-Keota (6-2)
Ridge View (4-4) at South Hamilton (7-1)
Interstate 35 (3-5) at Underwood (8-0)
Pleasantville (4-4) at Van Meter (7-1)
South Hardin (3-5) at West Branch (8-0)
East Sac County (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)
Treynor (5-3) at ACGC (6-2)
Denver (6-2) at Columbus Catholic (5-3)
Cascade (5-3) at Dike-New Hartford (6-2)
Emmetsburg at Carroll Kuemper (7-1)
Central Decatur (4-4) at Mediapolis (7-1)
Iowa City Regina (5-3) at Pella Christian (7-1)
South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Western Christian (6-2)
West Central Valley (5-3) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)
Class A
Westwood (4-4) at AHSTW (8-0)
Bellevue (4-4) at Alburnett (7-1)
Belle Plaine (4-4) at Grundy Center (8-0)
North Union (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)
Earlham (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (8-0)
Wapello (4-4) at North Linn (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)
South O'Brien (4-4) at Woodbury Central (8-0)
Maquoketa Valley (5-3) at Columbus Community (7-1)
Lisbon (5-3) at East Buchanan (7-1)
Tri-Center (4-4) at LeMars Gehlen (7-1)
Hinton (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (5-3)
Southwest Valley (6-2) at Madrid (6-2)
Ogden (6-2) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
Hudson (4-4) at Mason City Newman (7-1)
Saint Ansgar (5-3) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)
8-player
Winfield-Mount Union (6-3) at Don Bosco (7-0)
Bedford (5-3) at West Harrison (8-0)
BGM (6-2) at Easton Valley (6-1)
Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at GTRA (7-1)
Iowa Valley (6-3) at Montezuma (7-2)
East Mills (6-2) at Southeast Warren (8-1)
Audubon (4-5) at Remsen St. Mary's (8-0)
Edgewood-Colesburg (4-3) at Turkey Valley (6-1)
Martensdale-St Mary's (4-4) at WACO (9-0)
Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at Newell-Fonda (7-1)
Clarksville (5-3) at West Bend-Mallard (6-2)
Baxter (7-1) at CAM (6-2)
Moravia (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (6-2)
New London (6-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)
Central City (7-1) at Tripoli (6-2)