CLASS 2A, 1A, A, 8P PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

High School Football: Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player playoff pairings

  • 0
Clip art prep football

Games Friday (Oct. 21)

Class 2A

Iowa Falls-Alden (2-6) at Central Lyon-GLR (8-0)

Union (2-6) at Greene County (7-1)

Central Lee at Monticello (6-2)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Osage (6-2)

Sheldon (4-4) at Spirit Lake (8-0)

New Hampton (6-2) at Waukon (5-3)

Clarke (5-3) at West Marshall (8-0)

Camanche (4-4) at Williamsburg (8-0)

Des Moines Christian (4-4) at Centerville (6-2)

Roland-Story (4-4) at Clarinda (5-3)

North Fayette Valley (6-2) at Crestwood (5-3)

Mid-Prairie (5-3) at Northeast (4-4)

Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM (5-3

Unity Christian (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)

West Liberty (3-5) at Dubuque Wahlert (6-2)

Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-5) at West Lyon (6-2)

Class 1A

Eagle Grove (3-5) at Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1)

Durant (5-3) at MFL Mar-Mac (7-1)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) at Sigourney-Keota (6-2)

Ridge View (4-4) at South Hamilton (7-1)

Interstate 35 (3-5) at Underwood (8-0)

Pleasantville (4-4) at Van Meter (7-1)

South Hardin (3-5) at West Branch (8-0)

East Sac County (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)

Treynor (5-3) at ACGC (6-2)

Denver (6-2) at Columbus Catholic (5-3)

Cascade (5-3) at Dike-New Hartford (6-2)

Emmetsburg at Carroll Kuemper (7-1)

Central Decatur (4-4) at Mediapolis (7-1)

Iowa City Regina (5-3) at Pella Christian (7-1)

South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Western Christian (6-2)

West Central Valley (5-3) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)

Class A

Westwood (4-4) at AHSTW (8-0)

Bellevue (4-4) at Alburnett (7-1)

Belle Plaine (4-4) at Grundy Center (8-0)

North Union (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

Earlham (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (8-0)

Wapello (4-4) at North Linn (7-1)

Nashua-Plainfield (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)

South O'Brien (4-4) at Woodbury Central (8-0)

Maquoketa Valley (5-3) at Columbus Community (7-1)

Lisbon (5-3) at East Buchanan (7-1)

Tri-Center (4-4) at LeMars Gehlen (7-1)

Hinton (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (5-3)

Southwest Valley (6-2) at Madrid (6-2)

Ogden (6-2) at Mount Ayr (7-1)

Hudson (4-4) at Mason City Newman (7-1)

Saint Ansgar (5-3) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)

8-player

Winfield-Mount Union (6-3) at Don Bosco (7-0)

Bedford (5-3) at West Harrison (8-0)

BGM (6-2) at Easton Valley (6-1)

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at GTRA (7-1)

Iowa Valley (6-3) at Montezuma (7-2)

East Mills (6-2) at Southeast Warren (8-1)

Audubon (4-5) at Remsen St. Mary's (8-0)

Edgewood-Colesburg (4-3) at Turkey Valley (6-1)

Martensdale-St Mary's (4-4) at WACO (9-0)

Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at Newell-Fonda (7-1)

Clarksville (5-3) at West Bend-Mallard (6-2)

Baxter (7-1) at CAM (6-2)

Moravia (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (6-2)

New London (6-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)

Central City (7-1) at Tripoli (6-2)

