High School Football Capsules: Three area Friday games to watch

Three Area Games to Watch
Denver at
No. 9 Aplington-Parkersburg
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Sacred Acre, Parkersburg
- What to Watch: The Falcons jumped into the rankings after their third consecutive impressive win. Gavin Thomas has passed for 307 yards, and Aidan Junker has rushed for 232 and seven scores. Denver opened with a pair of strong wins before falling to Sumner-Fredericksburg (12-7) last week. Tye Bradley has thrown for 308 yards and Ethan Schoville has rushed for 329 yards and six scores for the Cyclones. Denver has won the last three meetings in this series, including 35-7 last fall. A-P’s last win in the series came in 2009, a 34-7 victory.
Tripoli at
No. 6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Gladbrook
- What to Watch: This should be far and away the best 8-player game in the State Friday night. The host Rebels have outscored their three opponents 184-33, while the Panthers have outscored their first three opponents 214-30. Tripoli received 11 votes in this week’s AP Top Ten Poll to tie them with West Central for 11th. Rowan Carlson paces the Panthers with 285 passing yards and 576 yards rushing. He has played just six quarters in three games. Isaac Clark has thrown for 393 yards and seven scores, while junior Austin Vaverka has rushed for 399 yards and 11 scores, while also hauling in six passes for 147 yards. G-R won this matchup last year, 40-22.
No. 2 Grundy Center
at Hudson
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Hudson
- What to Watch: The Spartans have rattled off three impressive wins to open the 2022 season beating Wapsie Valley, Dike-New Hartford and South Hardin. The Pirates only blemish this fall was a one-point loss to BCLUW (14-13) in week two. Quarterback Colin Gordon is the spark that launches the Spartans engine as he has passed for 515 yards and rushed for 155. Noah Borcherding has rushed for 248 yards for Hudson, while junior quarterback Camden Davis has passed for four scores and rushed for an additional three. These two teams have not met in recent history.
Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson