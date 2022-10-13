High School Football Capsule: Waterloo West (2-5) at Dub. Hempstead (0-7)

Waterloo West (2-5) at
Dub. Hempstead (0-7)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
- Last meeting: Hempstead won 28-14 last fall.
- What to Watch: The Mustangs have won four straight and seven of the last nine games against the Wahawks with West’s last win coming in 2017. West snapped a five-game losing streak last week with a big win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. In order to make it two in a row this week, the Wahawks are going to beat team that has perhaps played the toughest schedule in the state to date. Hempstead’s seven opponents have a combined record of 41-22. Two different quarterbacks have played for Hempstead this year – Carter King and Joe Helminik – and the duo has combined to throw for 1,294 yards, but also 12 interceptions. Sophomore Quinn Breitbach leads the team with 334 rushing yards, while Justin Potts and Steffonte Jones each had more than 20 catches. West is led by Cavelle Fay and his 599 rushing yards.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
People are also reading…
On the game, “We are just looking to continue to improve. Dubuque Hempstead has a very deceiving record. They have played a lot of tough opponents and will be a tough test for us.”
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson