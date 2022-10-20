High School Football Capsule: Ottumwa at Waterloo West

Ottumwa (4-4) at

Waterloo West (2-6)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo.

Memorial Stadium, Waterloo. Last meeting: Waterloo West won 70-0.

Waterloo West won 70-0. What to watch: As the Wahawks look to end their season on a high note, the Ottumwa Bulldogs are playing for a winning season. After a 70-0 game last year, Ottumwa without doubt is anxious for payback. The Bulldogs have a 4-4 record to West’s 2-6, but side-by-side, there are a few statistics that could play in the Wahawks’ favor. Quarterback Alex Willis has over 400 more passing yards than Ottumwa’s Tanner Schark and more touchdowns thrown, but Schark is a strong runner with 305 rushing yards. This is in backup to Ottumwa’s leading rusher, Abaya Selema, who has 699 yards to West’s Cavelle Fay, with 599. The Bulldogs are also coming off a 32-20 win against Des Moines North.

On wrapping up the season, “Last game for this group to be together. The kids are still giving max effort even with our season not going as planned. We play a much-improved Ottumwa team who is fighting for a winning season.”

On Ottumwa, “Offensively, they run triple options, something we haven’t seen all season. They will pound the dive back to set things up,” Moore said. “Defensively, they have shown different fronts all season. Their linebackers are key to the defense and make a lot of plays for them. “

On his team, “For us to be successful this week, we need to play championship football. We must limit our mistakes and not get… penalties that have killed us all season.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Donald A. Promnitz