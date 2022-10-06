High School Football Capsule: CR Jefferson (0-6) at Waterloo West (1-5)

CR Jefferson (0-6)
at West (1-5)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo.
- Last meeting: Waterloo West won 69-14.
- What to watch: The Wahawks are in a prime position to snap their five-game losing streak as they play at home against winless Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The J-Hawks have given up 50 plus in their last three games and four out of their last five. That could be the remedy for West to get its offense going behind quarterback Alex Willis and running back Cavelle Fay. Fay has rushed for 454 yards, while Willis has just more than 600 yards of passing and rushing combined.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On his team, “Another week of improvement for our young Wahawks. Coaches are seeing steps, but we have a ways to go to be the team we target to be at the end of the season.”
On the game, “Jefferson is another team trying to find its way. New coach, new philosophy and on film, they are also getting better. Both teams will have the will to win on Friday. If that is to be us, we need to cut down on our mistakes and turnovers we have made in the last four weeks. We are excited for another opportunity to get better and have our seniors lead us throughout the week.”