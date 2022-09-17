High School Football Area Roundup: No. 6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck finds way past Tripoli in 8-player thriller

In the 8-player game of the week, and perhaps the game of the night in Iowa High School Football, sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck pulled out a thrilling, 54-48, win over Tripoli Friday night in Gladbrook.

Isaac Clark passed for 225 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers, while rushing for 121 yards and two more scores for the Rebels who remained perfect, 4-0.

Austin Vaverka added 160 rushing yards on 11 carries and scored twice, while Luke Riffey caught four passes for 159 yards and a score.

Drew Eilers, Vaverka and Caleb Egesdal also had touchdown receptions for G-R.

The game was back-and-forth from the beginning as the Rebels and Panthers (3-1) traded haymakers early. After each team punted early in the game, the fireworks final took flight in the final five minutes of the half.

In a 31-second span, three touchdowns were scored.

First Clark scored on a 50-yard plus run, only to be answered one play later by Tripoli’s Rowan Clark who scored from 40 plus. Then G-R answered right back with a long-pass play from Clark to Riffey and the two teams were off to the races.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck lead 30-28 at halftime, before the Panthers surged to a 42-36 lead after three quarters. But the Rebels had the most gas left in the fourth scoring 18 points to pull out the win.

8-player

Dons roll to 4-0: It was another strong start for third-ranked Don Bosco as the Dons roared to a 42-0 halftime lead on their way to a 63-16 win over Colo-Nesco Friday.

Ty Purdy passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the first half as the Dons were in full control after 24 minutes.

Myles McMahon rushed for 103 yards and a score, and returned an interception for another score.

Jacob Thiry had a 45-yard touchdown catch, and Kaiden Knaack hauled in a nine-yard score.

Clarksville outraces West Central: After 48 points were scored in the first quarter, the Indians took a 40-20 halftime lead and added 28 more to the tally in the third as they beat the Blue Devils, 68-32.

Connor Tesone rushed 18 times for 218 yards and six scores for Clarksville.

Class A

Wapsie victorious: The Warriors knocked AGWSR from the unbeaten ranks with a 42-14 win Friday.

Wapsie Valley improved to 2-2, while AGWSR (3-1) got 141 yards rushing from Kaden Abbas.

Huskies down Redhawks: A 26-point second quarter propelled Nashua-Plainfield to a 32-12 victory over North Tama.

Aiden Geiner rushed for 133 yards on 19 carries and a pair of scores, including a 41-yard touchdown for the Huskies. Titus Evans finished with 85 rushing yards and two scores, while Bo Harrington passed for 101 yards and a 23-yard touchdown to Joel Winters.

Kolt Knaack passed for 111 yards and two scores for North Tama. Josh Dostal and Michael Schrier each had touchdown catches.

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford to 3-1: A 26-point second quarter lifted the Wolverines to a 33-8 Homecoming win over South Hardin.

Sumner-Fredericksburg rolls: The Cougars scored 39 points in the first quarter and lead 58-0 at halftime in a 66-0 win over Postville.

Davis Van Sickle passed for 85 yards and two scores, while Kade Mitchell had two touchdown runs. Noah Henderson and Jesse Jones also scored on rushes.

Jaymison Howard, Owen Schoonover and Henderson all had touchdown catches.

Class 3A

Independence wins another thriller: The Mustangs rallied from an early 7-0 deficit and then scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull out a 14-7 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg.

Mitchell Johnson passed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries.

Zach Sidles had a 19-yard touchdown reception, and Brady McDonald had seven catches for 37 yards and a score for Indee who has won four straight since losing in week zero.

Class 4A

Go-Hawks fly to 4-0: Cole Marsh threw for 188 yards and touchdowns to Tyler Gayer and Asa Newsom as WSR topped West Delaware, 42-14.

Newsom had six catches for 95 yards, including a 45-yard score, while also returning a kickoff 79 yards for another score.

McCrae Hagarty rushed 16 times for 87 yards and two scores with a long of 25. Robert Poyner also had a 11-yard rushing touchdown.