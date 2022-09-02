High School football: Aplington-Parkersburg rallies past Osage with great second half

PARKERSBURG – The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons overcame the Osage Green Devils, 34-17, in a tale of two halves Friday at the Sacred Acre.

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Falcons outscored Osage, 20-0, over the final 24 minutes to improve to 2-0.

“I think we just needed to just kind of gather our wits at halftime. They adjusted to things a lot differently than what we thought they would, and as long as we got on the same page in the second half, we were much better,” said head coach Alex Pollock “So I’m proud of our guys’ effort and how we executed in the second half.”

The big play that ignited A-P was a 66-yard third-quarter run by quarterback Gavin Thomas to the one-yard line – followed by a run in by Aidan Junker – that put the Falcons ahead for good.

The game seemed to start off right for the Falcons with a 27-yard touchdown run by Junker on the first possession, but the Green Devils answered right back with an 18-yard touchdown pass by junior Max Knudsen to senior Landon Arends.

After holding A-P, Osage took a 10-7 lead when kicker Colin Miller nailed a 44-yard field goal, which bounced off the uprights. Down by three, the Falcons’ troubles grew on a fumble which was recovered by Barrett Muller. The ensuing drive resulted in a touchdown pass to junior Max Gast to give the Green Devils a 17-7 lead.

However, A-P refused to roll over and had an answer. Junker scored on a two-yard run just before half to trim the Falcons margin to three.

A-P caught a break in the third quarter, when a penalty pulled back what would have been a 25-yard touchdown pass for Osage, instead bringing them to the 40-yard line.

Osage coach Torian Wolf identified this as a turning point of the game.

“It’s a sickening feeling when we think we beat ourselves. All the credit to AP – they played really hard tonight. They were definitely a physical team and definitely had some really good plays out there,” Wolf said. “But offensively in that second half, I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot with that penalty that would have scored us a touchdown and we kind of lost a lot of momentum off that.”

After a failed field goal by Miller, Aplington-Parkersburg made their breakthrough with a 23-yard run by Junker, followed up Thomas big gain to set-up the go-ahead touchdown.

“My line, they gave me great time – shout out to them – our receivers, I think they ran pretty good routes,” Thomas said. “Osage defense was pretty solid all night long on covering the routes and I just saw a hole, so I took off. Didn’t want to risk an interception or anything like that.”

The Falcons expanded their lead with a fumble recovery by sophomore Gage Johnson on the Green Devil 19. A-P didn't go anywhere with the fumble and were set up for a field goal attempt when a penalty on Osage changed its mine. The Falcons decided to go for it bold and Thomas hit Kaden Huttinger for a 14-yard touchdown.

Another touchdown at the goalline by Junker after the two-minute warning put the game away, ensuring a Falcon victory.