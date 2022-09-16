High School Football: Aplington-Parkersburg moves to 4-0, blanks Denver, 21-0

PARKERSBURG - Aplington-Parkersburg and Denver exchanged several back-breaking plays Friday night, but it was the Falcons who delivered the most painful blows.

As a result, ninth-ranked A-P powered its way to a 4-0 start to the season with a convincing 21-0 victory over visiting Denver in both teams' Class 1A, District 3 opener. The victory ended a three-game skid in the series, which had seen the Cyclones win by an average of 20 points per meeting.

The Falcons earned the win on the backs of their offensive line and rushing game, which chewed up 313 yards at 6 yards per clip. Aidan Junker led the way with 222 yards and two touchdowns.

"You know, the guys have realized it doesn't have to be fancy," said A-P head coach Alex Pollock. "There's style points that everyone always wants you to have, and we're going to have to be better at that eventually, but tonight we wanted to pound straight ahead. We kind of wore on them a little bit more each time."

"That was the thing this week, to be more physical than them," Junker said.

The teams exchanged a pair of wild plays in the first quarter. On Junker's first carry, from A-P's own 7, he raced 91 yards but was caught 2 yards from paydirt by Ethan Schoville, who punched the ball out and fell on it.

Unfortunately for Denver, the thrill was short-lived. With the Cyclones facing a third-and-8 from their own 4, quarterback Tye Bradley was intercepted by noseguard Carson Troyna at the 3, and the stocky lineman carried a couple defenders into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

"It was a dream come true," said Troyna, who had never scored a touchdown on any level growing up. "I was really surprised it happened, but a few plays earlier I saw the quarterback throw it low, like a slant-type route. So I tried to get myself over, and he threw it at me. I put my hands up and it stuck."

Two other big plays swung in the Falcons' favor. Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Denver drove 68 yards to A-P's 2, but the Falcons got several big stops, capped by Adam Schipper's tackle for loss of Schoville on a fourth-and-goal.

Then, the third quarter, the Cyclones fumbled the ball away on a first-and-goal from A-P's 5.

"They did things better than we did," said Denver head coach Rhett Barrett. "We turned the ball over in the red zone, and that really hurt us. We were right there, but that's part of football. But it was a good, physical battle, and I think we'll get better. One thing about this playoff format, you're never out of it."

In between the wild plays, it was the Falcons' forceful running game that dictated the script. They got their second score at the end of a 14-play, 70-yard drive in the second quarter. Then, they bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 14-play, 94-yard drive that featured 10 touches by Junker.

"This win is a big step for us," Pollock said. "It's a game where we haven't fared well against them recently. They've always been more physical than us, and tonight was a pleasant change for us. I know our guys really wanted this one."

"I think it's our biggest game so far, and it really gives us some confidence going into next week," Junker said.