WATERLOO — Only one Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier team advanced to the UNI-Dome for the state football semifinals and final during the 2022.

In spite of that statistic, the area was rife with high-powered teams which figures to continue in 2023.

Here are the five Courier area teams to watch this football season:

1. GRUNDY CENTER

The Grundy Center Spartans hold the honor as the lone Courier area football team to advance to the Iowa state football semifinals in 2022. The Spartans went on to end a streak of three-consecutive runner up finishes, blanking the West Hancock Eagles 27-0 in the Class A title game. The championship victory served as the fourth state title in program history and first since 1988.

The Spartans will move up from class A to class 1A in 2023, but return all but five regulars from their state title run.

The returning production leaves little doubt about a return to form for the Spartans with quarterback Colin Gordon, running back Justin Knaack. wide receivers Tiernan Vokes and Tate Jirovsky all back.

Iowa-commit Trent Cakerice returns on the offensive line as does Ryker Thoren, Keon VanHorn, and Ryder Ross.

On defense, Brody Zinkula returns after finishing second to Cakerice in tackles with 61 while catching two interceptions. Tanner Laube, who snagged three interceptions last year, also returns in the secondary.

2. WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK

The Go-Hawks narrowly missed out on a return trip to the UNI-Dome in 2022, losing to North Scott 20-10 in the class 4A quarterfinals.

A return to the Dome in 2023 lies directly on how the Go-Hawks replace a superstar senior class from a season ago according to head coach Mark Hubbard.

“We graduated some great football players,” Hubbard said. “We have some football players that have been waiting for their chance for some time to show what they can do.”

Hubbard said the Go-Hawks will build around experience on the offensive and defensive line. On offense, four of five starters return on the line, including South Dakota State-commit Caden Hotz.

Cole Marsh, who started 11 games at quarterback in 2022, returns, but will transition to a hybrid tight end/wide receiver. Hubbard tabbed junior Wesley Hubbard, his son, as the new starting quarterback this season.

Ethan Bibler, who took Hubbard described as a highly-elusive, compact runner, takes over for McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom in the backfield.

3. DON BOSCO

The Dons come into the 2023 football season under unfamiliar circumstances.

After missing the eight-player state quarterfinals for the first time since transition to the classification in 2012, Don Bosco enters the season outside the top 10.

According to Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder, the Dons’ offense may look different than recent years with Kaiden Knaack taking over under center.

“We are going to play some old school Don Bosco football,” Yoder said. “We are going to play a little wildcat—those type of things. It has been a while since we had a quarterback that can run and throw.”

Alongside Kaiden in the backfield will be his younger brother Kyler Knaack, who will take over at running back for Myles McMahon.

Yoder also mentioned Landon Fernandez, Ty Christensen and Andrew Kimball as three other players that should take on significant roles for the Dons.

4. GLADBROOK-REINBECK

The Rebels earned a playoff win for the first time since transitioning down to eight-player from class A, advancing to the state quarterfinals before falling to Newell-Fonda.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck returns majority of the key pieces that made their playoff run possible.

On offense, a pair of IPSWA Second Team honorees return to lead the way.

Isaac Clark is back leading the Rebels after throwing for 1,878 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding an additional 608 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Alongside Clark, leading rushing Austin Vaverka returns after rushing for 1,155 yards and 20 touchdowns last year.

Additionally, the Rebels return district defensive MVP Drew Eilers, who racked up 60.5 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in his sophomore season.

“I think we are just a tad bit better in each area of the game,” Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach John Olson said. “Or, I should say, we can be better in each area of the game. Our special teams will be a little better. Our experience will be a little bit better.”

5. INDEPENDENCE

The Mustangs fell in the class 3A quarterfinals a year ago and lose their starting quarterback, Mitchell Johnson, and the entire interior of their offensive line entering this season.

However, Treyton Weber, Brady Kurt and Brady McDonald provide Independence a solid core to build around.

Weber broke out in his junior season, taking over the backfield from 2021 star Marcus Beatty and ran for 922 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kurt and McDonald combined for a similar yardage total through the air, catching passes for 549 and 374 yards respectively while scoring six and three receiving touchdowns.

“We lost some really, really good players,” Putz said. “Anytime you have good season that is the way it is going to be…I think we are looking strong at our skill positions...[Weber] is taking a step.

Wide receiver, I think, might be a strength of ours. Brady McDonald is going to be a senior. He is going to be a four-year starter for us…He is guy that is up there for us in terms of school records for number of catches and touchdowns…Brady Kurt is a kid that probably has made the biggest jump between last year and this year.”

The Mustangs also return their top tackler on defense in Tate Wood who made 66 total tackles (52 solo) with 14 tackles for loss, including one sack.