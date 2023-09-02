EJ Miller passed for 226 yards and five touchdowns as Independence topped Crestwood of Cresco, 39-13, Friday in Class 3A football action.

Miller connected twice with Treyton Weber and Bryce Christian on touchdown scores, and also found paydirt with Brady McDonald.

Christian led the Mustangs (2-0) with three catches for 90 yards.

Weber also had a rushing touchdown for Indee as Miller, Weber and Brady Kurt all rushed for 48 or more yards in the victory.

Aidan Skoda and Ty Cotant had touchdown catches from Dylan Shelton for Crestwood.

Skoda also rushed the ball 25 times for 100 yards.

Class 2A

Sumner-Fredericksburg rolls to 2-0: The Cougars rushed 50 times for 288 yards, while Davis Van Sickle threw for three touchdown passes in a 27-14 win over North Fayette-Valley.

Jaxon Willems caught five passes for 64 yards and two scores, and Noah Henderson had a 47 yard touchdown reception while also rushing the ball 15 times for 108 yards.

Ayden Turner rushed the ball nine times for 69 yards and two scores for the TigerHawks. One of Turner’s touchdowns went for 51 yards.

Jesup flies past Oelwein: Ryan Treptow rushed 11 times for 77 yards and a pair of scores to lead the J-Hawks to victory.

Treptow had a long touchdown run of 33 yards. Wyatt Vander Werff rushed the ball 28 times for 97 yards and a touchdown also for Jesup.

The J-Hawks forced four Huskie turnovers as Kile Bucknell, Dawson Bell and Skyler Blad had fumble recoveries, and Nic Moore had an interception.

Maddox Pattison scored Oelwein’s lone score on a four-yard touchdown run.

Class 1A

Hudson rallies to 2-0: After falling behind 12-0, the Pirates scored the final 21 points to top Cascade, 21-12.

Camden Davis rushed 16 times for 81 yards and all three of Hudson’s touchdowns.

Davis scored twice in the second quarter as Hudson led 14-12 at halftime.

Davis also completed 9 of 16 passes for 156 yards. Drew Sundine caught five passes for 96 yards.

Big second half carries Denver past Wapsie Valley: The Cyclones scored 26 second-half points to beat the Warriors, 39-18.

Micah Grier rushed 15 times for 208 yards and three scores, with a long of 54.

Keaton Rothmeyer had four catches for 62 yards including a 25 yard touchdown reception.

Ian Buzynski had a 88 yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Wapsie Valley, and his 17-yard touchdown reception from Kanan Decker gave the Warriors an early 6-0 lead.

Denver scored the next 19 points before Buzynski’s long touchdown return. But Denver scored the next two touchdowns to take control of the game and push its lead to 33-12.

Grundy Center blitzes Aplington-Parkersburg: The Spartans scored 28 points in the second quarter to lead 31-0 at halftime before settling for a 31-7 victory.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 with the victory as it has topped close rivals A-P and Dike-New Hartford to open the season.

Gavin Thomas scored the Falcons (1-1) lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Dike-New Hartford 9, West Branch 7: The Wolverines scored all nine of their points in the second quarter.

Cole McCumber kicked a 25-yard field goal, and Colin Meester scored on a 4th-and-1, 1-yard run to account for DNH’s scoring.

Class A

Nashua-Plainfield holds on for win over North Tama: Titus Evans rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a 22-20 win over the Redhawks.

Aiden Gelner added 100 rushing yards and another touchdown for N-P which led 22-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kolt Knaack rushed and passed for a touchdown for North Tama.

North Butler improves to 2-0: Tanner Arjes rushed for a pair of scores, and Brody Wangsness also had a rushing score as the Bearcats downed South Winneshiek, 22-14.

4A

North Scott 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 28: For the second straight week the Go-Hawks were on the short-end of a result against one of Class 4A’s blue bloods.

Quarterback Wesley Hubbard passed for 219 yards and four scores, connecting on four passes for 180 yards to Benny Ramker and a pair of touchdowns.

Ramker’s long touchdown haul was 73 yards.

Cole Marsh had a 22-yard touchdown catch, and Gavin Stockdale hauled in a five-yard score.

Ethan Bibler rushed 12 times for 89 yards.

8-Player

Don Bosco jets to big win: Kaiden Knaack rushed for four first-half touchdowns as the Dons lead Central Elkader, 56-0, at halftime en route to a 70-6 win to even Don Bosco’s mark at 1-all.

Knaack rushed 7 times for 135 yards, all in the first half. The Dons also got touchdown runs from Ty Christensen, Ben Belew, Aiden Hellman and Tucker Youngblut.

Knaack also had a touchdown pass to Belew for 20 yards.