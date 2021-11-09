Hard work, dedication, patience the key for Dike-New Hartford football

Patience is a virtue.

For Dike-New Hartford's football program, that virtue is preached from freshman year on. If someone wants to get on the field immediately, it sometimes can be a tricky path.

Still, the culture that the Wolverines have set forth makes it understandable.

"We go off of working hard in the weight room freshman and sophomore year," senior quarterback Jacob Stockdale said. "Junior and senior year, you can pay it off on the field. We know our time will come."

When a program consistently churns out all-state level athletes, the players next in line are put on a pedestal to continue that level of play. More times than not, it is a continuation.

This fall is no different.

Class 1A, No. 4 Dike-New Hartford has turned backups a year ago into starters in 2021 as it prepares to take on ninth-ranked West Sioux in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. on Friday inside the UNI-Dome.

"You've got to go through the process, you can't just show up and expect to play," DNH head coach Don Betts said. "We build this program on a lot of hard work. If they put the time in, they usually get an opportunity at some point."

The Wolverines have taken this season by the throats at 11-0. They have done so with a pair of players that in 2020, combined for 57 total offensive yards.

Stockdale threw two passes as a junior behind Nathan Moore last fall. He took over the quarterback spot and has ran with it to the tune of 1,638 yards and a 60.5 completion percentage.

He has thrown for 15 touchdowns and is at a current passer rating of 142.9.

"I think I've done pretty well," Stockdale said. "You got to give credit to my offensive line and everyone around me making plays."

In Betts' viewpoint, his quarterback has met expectations. In DNH's quarterfinal win over third-ranked Sigourney-Keota last week, Stockdale had his first game of at least two TD's and zero interceptions since Week 8 against Central Springs.

"He probably threw the football most days during the summer," Betts said.

Jerek Hall is another player like his quarterback. He played sparingly as a sophomore, but Betts knew the potential Hall had as a running back. Hall had no control over who was ahead of him, a standout in Drew Larson.

"One of the hardest working kids we've got, and that's saying something," Betts said. "We knew what we had."

Hall has dazzled this season with 1,643 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. The junior did not register a stat against the Cobras, but has eclipsed triple digits in nine contests.

"I knew I had to grow up, in terms of JV and varsity," Hall said. "If your mind is ready for it or not if you're willing to (take on) the challenge."

These were two players that rarely got significant varsity minutes up until Week 1 against Waterloo Columbus Catholic. The ones that they were behind helped mold them to be the players they are now.

And Betts, plus his staff, provided aid, too.

"Coach Moore he's put in a lot of plays that fit my style really well," Stockdale said.

"They really taught us in practice, we learned from our mistakes," Hall added. "They made us better everybody."

It is not just the offensive players that have had take on increased roles.

Will Textor was a starter on the offensive line in 2020, but has added being on the defensive line this year. Betts talked to Textor about being a two-way player and the latter was willing to do that.

Behind 42 tackles, third on the team in sacks and tied for the team high with 15.5 tackles for loss, the junior has experienced a breakout season.

"I wanted it bad," Textor said. "I just worked hard in the offseason."

As Betts eluded to with Hall and Stockdale, Textor is from the same cut of cloth.

"We thought if we could get him one-way as a sophomore, by the time he was a junior, he'd be really good for us," Betts said. "It makes it easy to make that transition."

Waiting for an opportunity means playing the long game. Hall, Stockdale and Textor are microcosms of that. That trifecta more than understands when the moment strikes, don't miss.

"We came together and we went for it," Textor said. "We might as well play as log as we can. Don't leave anything behind."

And this moment Dike-New Hartford is about to take on is one it doesn't want to take a big swing and miss.

West Sioux has won eight games in a row since suffering its lone loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Week 3. The Falcons have allowed just two opponents to reach at least 20 points during the winning streak.

They knocked off second-ranked and previously unbeaten Underwood in the quarterfinals to reach the UNI-Dome.

"They're a dangerous team," Stockdale. "There's a lot of things we can do to stop their offense."

Quarterback Dylan Wiggins has amassed over 3,000 yards and over 30 touchdowns. He has five different receivers that have hauled in at least 330 yards.

Textor knows that the Wolverines secondary is going to have to control the game.

"I relate them to Clear Lake, because they throw the ball all over the place," he said. "We're built for it. Our secondary, I have all the confidence in them."

West Sioux's defense is no slouch, either. Senior Blake Van Ballegooyen has seven interceptions as its defense has 26 total turnovers.

"At this point in time, the worst thing you can do is try to be somebody you're not," Betts said. "There's something that got you here, you stay with it."

Dike-New Hartford wasn't given a whole lot of love in the early part of the season. It had to overcome a halftime deficit to Columbus Catholic in Week 1 then edged Grundy Center, a top-three team in Class A, by three points in Week 2.

That was the moment that cemented the Wolverines has a team that could get to the semis. Everything else past that has been proving doubters wrong.

They get the chance to do it again on Friday.

"I don't think anyone, outside of our football team, really knew the potential we had," Hall said. "We've surprised ourselves. It is pretty satisfying. It puts a smile on my face."

