Halverson overcomes early struggles, converts big third down in Go-Hawks win

Grant Halverson stood at midfield by himself for two handfuls of minutes on Friday night.

He has been coming to Waverly-Shell Rock games since he was a kid. He was the ball boy while his dad, Keith, was an assistant coach. He has been immersed in its football program.

“I’ve seen a lot of football games here,” Halverson said. “It is really bittersweet.”

It was not the senior’s finest performance passing the football. Yet he made a throw that proved to be one of the bigger plays of the game.

Halverson found his tight end Layne McDonald on 3rd and 6 for a 12-yard gain that kept the chains moving and eventually led to a 31-yard field goal that pushed the Go-Hawks lead up to four points over Bondurant-Farrar.

Their defense did the rest to ignite a euphoric moment as Class 4A No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock moved on to the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2007 with a 36-25 victory over No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar at Go-Hawk Stadium.

“This is new for a lot of people, so it is fun,” Halverson said. “There are so many people that pour so much effort. We deserve this and we earned it.”

Everyone that showed up from the student body participated in rushing the field. There smiles across the board, some happy tears and undoubtedly some relieved people associated with the Go-Hawks.

There had been several close calls for the program. They were either one game or two games away from making the short drive to Cedar Falls. It all was released on the field on Friday.

“It was a great feeling,” senior fullback McCrae Hagarty said. “Storming the field with a win, felt great. Just knowing that we did it, is great.”

Mark Hubbard let his assistants talk with his team first. He stepped forward, paused for a bit, then spoke. His tone was a mixture of pride and determination.

He made sure to let his players know to enjoy it, but realize the greater prize is still ahead.

“Very happy four our kids,” Hubbard, the Go-Hawks head coach said. “We’ve come too far, let’s go leave it all out there. This is the next step. This is not the end of the road. Thursday will be here soon.”

Halverson was a big reason why for the win. Still, his final stats of 5-for-15 and 66 yards were far from eye-popping.

The right-hander missed his first six throws. He admitted the wind was playing a bigger factor than he realized. A few of the throws were dropped by his receivers, a couple were floating long enough for the Bluejays to make a play.

“It kind of fluttered and I need to throw it more on a rope then a lob,” Halverson said.

McDonald had a couple of those drops. The mental side of the game was not going to be a battle the senior tight end was willing to lose.

“I had to re focus,” McDonald said. “I practiced with a cast the first three weeks of the season. I think that helped my mental focus a lot.”

Hubbard calls Halverson the “leader” of Waverly-Shell Rock’s (10-1) offensive huddle. Halverson has only turned the ball over three times while completing nearly 58 percent of his passes.

“He ran our offense well and did a real good job managing the game for us,” Hubbard added. “He’s made great plays all season for us.”

The Go-Hawks trusted their quarterback to make a play. Sure enough, he did.

Halverson fired in a throw on an out rout to McDonald, who had plenty of room for the first down. The toss was in an area where McDonald was not blanketed by Bondurant-Farrar defensive backs.

“It was definitely a momentum thing,” McDonald said. “It breaks the defense down

“I didn’t think they would call that play, I was thinking more of a boot pass,” Halverson added. “They have a lot of confidence in me, even when I’m struggling.

“To have this tight ball game and make that throw, it feels good.”

With WSR’s top target Kaiser Luck limited with a shoulder injury, McDonald was getting targeted. That 12-yard third down reception was the only one he had all game.

He picked the perfect time to snare it.

“I felt great about it,” McDonald said. “If we keep that up, I don’t think anybody can stop us.”

Hagarty knew at the time it was a play that boosted the Go-Hawks. It prolonged their drive and kept the ball out of the Bluejays, particularly sophomore Titus Cram, hands for an extra few minutes.

“It was great,” Hagarty said. “It made a big difference for us.”

As the celebration winded down and people were heading home, so too was the mindset of Waverly-Shell Rock. It now faces fifth-ranked Lewis Central (9-2), who went on the road and defeated third-ranked Indianola.

The Go-Hawks have not won a state title since 1992. They have not played in a semifinal since then. The focus is simply on the Titans.

Which is how they want it to be.

“To be honest, don’t think about that,” sophomore Asa Newsom said. “Come to work everyday. We’ll start doing that tomorrow morning.”

