Grundy Center overpowers Dike-New Hartford, 35-0

“We played fast and physical tonight,” Sawyer said. “Coach has belief in us and we all do our job.

“It (the turnovers) gave us a lot of momentum in the second half and we just had a really good effort tonight.”

Sawyer, a center, is joined on the offensive line by returning starters Trevor McMartin, Wes Willis, Austin Heltbridle and Kolby Muller. McMartin, Willis, Muller and Nick Ascher are back as starters on the defensive front.

“They played so much better than we did at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball that we just couldn’t make anything positive happen,” D-NH coach Don Betts said. “Then when we did get something going, we made mistakes. You’re not going to play a team the quality of this Grundy Center team and make mistakes and expect to win.”

Zajac was content letting his line impose its will. The Spartans took a 21-0 lead into halftime and extended that advantage to 35-0 by the end of the third quarter. Dike-New Hartford had just one running play over 10 yards.