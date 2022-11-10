Grundy Center earns championship rematch with West Hancock, rolls Woodbury Central

CEDAR FALLS — The last four years for Grundy Center football can only be described as dynastic.

For the fourth year in a row, the Spartans find themselves in the Class A state title game after taking down Woodbury Central, 49-20, Thursday, in a semifinal at the UNI-Dome.

The run serves as a testament to the community of Grundy Center according to Spartans head coach Travis Zajac who said the team left town this morning with a convoy of supporters.

“We had a pretty big contingent behind us today,” Zajac said. “Our community turns out…It is awesome.”

The Spartans wasted no time in jumping out to a lead after electing to receive the opening kickoff.

Woodbury Central’s opening kick sailed out of bounds and gave Grundy Center possession from its own 35 to start the game. The Spartans drive stalled shortly after crossing into Woodbury Central territory and faced a third and 10 from the Wildcats 38-yard line.

Then, junior quarterback Colin Gordon took the snap, dropped back and threw a jump ball to tight end Teirnan Vokes who managed to come down with a leaping, 28-yard reception to put Grundy Center in scoring position. Two plays later, Gordon found Vokes again for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Vokes made the grab at the Woodbury 3 before summersaulting over a Wildcats defender for the score.

Following the Spartans go-ahead touchdown, both teams traded punts to end the first quarter of action.

After regaining possession on its own 47, Woodbury Central looked on its way to a three-and-out, but quarterback Drew Kluender stayed in the pocket on third and four to deliver a 10-yard strike to Eric McGill.

Two minutes later, Kluender made another accurate throw to Will DeStigter who got behind the Spartans secondary on a post route. DeStigter caught the ball around the Grundy Center 15-yard line before racing into the end zone untouched to tie the score at 7-7.

It was at that point, Grundy Center started to assert its dominance. On the ensuing drive the Spartans methodically worked their way down the field. Running back Justin Knaack capped off a long drive with a powerful, 8-yard run on which he broke a pair of tackles before diving into the end zone and the game was never tied again.

Grundy Center followed up its touchdown by forcing a three-and-out on the Wildcats next drive. Guaranteed decent field position with the punt, Dylan Knaack made a Wildcats defender miss at the Spartans 40 and took the return down to the Woodbury 32 to give Grundy Center’s offense a short field.

With 3:44 remaining in the half, Gordon rolled right and threw back across his body towards the middle of the field. Gordon’s pass sailed into double coverage and tipped into the air by Grundy Center wide receiver Jacob Hoy. Vokes corralled the tipped ball in the end zone for his second receiving touchdown of the game.

According to Vokes, the touchdown demonstrated the trust the tight end and quarterback have in each other.

“That was just Colin trusting us to make a play,” Vokes said. “The ball happened to be in front of me and I was able to catch it.”

On the sidelines, Zajac said the pass should have never left Gordon’s hands with Vokes or Hoy as the target.

“When we install that play, we say over and over again do not throw that one,” Zajac said. “But, he threw that one…I was just hoping it would get knocked down. Tiernan made a play and it was a big play in the football game.”

Holding a 21-7 advantage, Grundy Center appeared in control heading into half but there was still more action to be had before the first-half buzzer sounded.

Spartans defensive lineman Ryker Thoren picked off Kluender on third and 15 from deep in Wildcats territory. Thoren returned the interception to the Woodbury 13-yard line to give the Spartans offense another short field.

With 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Tate Jirovsky came down with a tough catch in the end zone from 8 yards out to put the Spartans ahead 28-7 just before half.

A 77-yard pass from Kluender to Zack Butler on the first play of Woodbury’s subsequent drive gave the Wildcats four tries from Spartans 7 in the waning moments of the half. However, the Spartans came up big on the goal line to hold the Wildcats scoreless and take a 28-7 lead into the half.

Knowing how dynamic the Wildcats offense could be, Zajac said he was really satisfied with his team’s ability to come away with a stop before the half.

“It was a huge sequence in the football game,” Zajac said.

In the second half, Grundy Center scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 42-7 advantage before Woodbury Central could muster a response.

Despite trailing by 35 points, the Wildcats caught fire late in the third quarter to make the game interesting down the stretch.

Kluender found DeStigter for the duo's second touchdown of the game as DeStigter caught a pass along the sidelines before outrunning the Spartans for a 70-yard touchdown.

On the next Grundy Center drive, Wildcats defensive back Kyan Schultzen intercepted an errant pass from Gordon. Schultzen managed to take the interception 40 yards for a touchdown to cut the Spartans’ lead to 42-20.

Less than two minutes later, Grundy Center fumbled the ball and the Wildcats jumped on it to take over possession in Spartans territory.

With momentum rapidly shifting back in favor of Woodbury Central, the Wildcats marched into red zone and looked ready to make it a two-score game. But, a fumble on the goal line which Grundy Center fell on in its own end zone for a touchback prematurely ended the Wildcats furious comeback with nine minutes remaining in the game.

“They know that third quarter was not reflective of how we play or how we were playing that game,” Zajac said. “It is one game and style points do not matter. We won the football game. We are going to play for the state title.”

The Spartans firmly slammed the door shut on the Wildcats with a touchdown pass from Gordon to Clay Saak with five minutes remaining.

Starring for the Spartans, Gordon threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns on 16-of-23 passing. Gordon’s top target in the contest, Vokes, also put up a noteworthy stat line with seven receptions for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

With the win, Grundy Center earns a rematch against West Hancokc in the Class A title game. The Spartans and Eagles have met in the final four three times in the past four seasons including in the title in 2021 which West Hancock won, 19-14.

“I know they play really good defense,” Gordon said. “We will be ready.”

Grundy Center 49, Woodbury Central 20 WOODBURY CENTRAL 0 7 7 6 — 20 GRUNDY CENTER 7 21 14 7 — 49 GC—Vokes 8 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) WC—DeStigter 26 pass from Kluender (Butler kick) GC—J. Knaack 8 run (Gordon kick) GC—Vokes 16 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) GC—T. Jirovsky 8 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) GC—J. Knaack 7 run (Gordon kick) GC—Vokes 21 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) WC—DeStigter 70 pass from Kluender (Butler kick) WC—Schultzen 40 interception return (Kick failed) GC—Saak 3 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) TEAM STATISTICS WC GC First downs 16 22 Rushes-yards 22-81 40-185 Passing yards 314 248 Comp-Att-Int 20-41-3 16-23-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1 Punts-avg. 3-38.7 1-49.0 Penalties-yards 3-24 3-26 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing WC – McGill 18-72, Kluender 4-14. GC – J. Knaack 19-116, Saak 8-49, Gordon 8-27, Laube 1-9. Passing WC – Kluender 20-41-3-314. GC – Gordon 16-23-1-248. Receiving WC – DeStigter 8-149, 4-49, 4-26, 3-87. GC – Vokes 7-92, Wegmann 3-58, T. Jirovsky 2-74, Laube 2-19.