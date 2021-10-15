Grundy Center blanks North Tama, claims District 3 cerown

GRUNDY CENTER - Class A, District 3 had been waiting all season to see the clash in Grundy Center Friday night.

Turns out, it was something Spartan fans had been watching for weeks.

Grundy Center's fifth-ranked football team flexed its defensive muscles once again and rolled to a 28-0 victory over visiting North Tama. The win wrapped up the district championship for the Spartans, who improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the district. The Redhawks slipped to 6-2 and 4-2.

Both teams are moving on to the playoffs, but the Spartans have some major momentum on their side. That's because they've allowed just 10 points over the last six games. It's been quite the roll for a Grundy Center program that returned just four defensive starters from a state runner-up squad.

"They've been outstanding," said Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac of his defense. "Our coaching staff is fantastic, they're detailed in their plans, they're so communicative with our kids, and our kids buy into it. To hold that offense scoreless for four quarters, with their playmakers, was fantastic."

Friday's victory was especially notable given the Spartans' ability to contain dynamic quarterback Gabe Kopriva. The Redhawk senior entered the showdown leading all of Class A in offensive yards, passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns and total TDs. However, he went just 13-of-32 for 162 yards.

It was the latest feather in the Spartans' cap. After all, they've outscored their last six opponents 219-10.

"It's been fun, it's been exciting," said defensive tackle Trent Cakerice, who stretched his 6-foot-3 frame high to intercept a screen pass in the decisive third quarter. "I was so light-headed after that, but fight or flight kicked in, and I just starting runing."

North Tama kept things more competitive than the final score indicated. The Redhawks outgained the Spartans 288-214, had just one fewer first down and entered halftime trailing just 7-0.

"We moved the ball OK, but it was like last week when we made costly mistakes at the wrong time," said North Tama head coach Taylor Wurth. "Costly mistakes against a good football team aren't going to win you the game."

The third quarter was the real difference, as the Redhawks were intercepted three times while giving up two rushing scores to Grundy Center quarterback Logan Knaack and another to Dayne Zinkula.

Fourth-down conversions were just especially key. Grundy Center cashed in a couple on its opening drive, including a TD connection from Knaack to Colin Gordon on a fourth-and 3. Conversely, the Redhawks were just 1-for-6 on fourth downs for the evening.

Now, both teams move into the playoffs. Runners-up the past couple years, Knaack believes there's unfinished business for Grundy Center.

"Finishing second two times in a row, that's not fun," he said. "It's our seniors' last year. We've been a part of both of those teams, and this is really the year to put a stamp on it."

