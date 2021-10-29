Go-Hawks roll over Cedar Rapids Washington in 4A playoff opener

WAVERLY - It was a scary start for the Waverly-Shell Rock in its Class 4A first round playoff match with the Cedar Rapids Washington Friday.

The Go-Hawks were not that spooked by the Warriors opening play of an 80-yard sprint to the end zone by Warriors back Watts McBride.

The third-ranked Go-Hawks (9-1) overcame the rough start in their Class 4A tilt, and went on to score a plethora of points, en route to a 42-14 victory and will advance to play another game.

"We knew coming in that they hand a lot of athletes on their team," said Go-Hawks coach Mark Hubbard. "That play was due to a break down on our part, but I was proud of how the guys did not hang their heads and stuck to the game plan. We hadn't even touched the ball yet and so we had a whole game to play."

WSR used a time consuming drive to tie the game at 7-7 compliments of a pitch-and-catch from Grant Halverson to Layne McDonald.

The Hawks defense was still stinging a bit from the first play of the game and came out playing a little smash mouth ball and benefitted from a fumble that Jake Walker recovered setting the offense up with a short field.

Halverson struck quick with a perfect throw to Mikey Santoiemma who corralled the catch and muscled his way over the right pylon for a 13-7 lead.

The Go-Hawks continued their attack at the Warriors defense, using the legs of McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom, wearing down their opponent.

McCrae scored the next three touchdowns by Waverly-Shell Rock as he bulled through the front line for a pair of two yard burst and finished with a 7 yarder putting the home team up 35-7.

"They scored that first play and it was like a punch in the face," said junior back Hagarty. " It was up to us to punch back and we did. We were not going to be over powered by them. We went right after them."

The Go-Hawks were not done as Newsom bounced around the end and scored from 16 yards out giving the Hawks a 42-7 lead.

"We knew they had a great back in McBride," said Newsom. "It didn't surprise us too much with his speed. We just had to settle back in to our business and go after it. We are always confident with the guys on this team. They are all competitors, and we said we just have to keep going after it. We have a lot of dimensions on this team and plenty of weapons to get it done."

The Go-Hawks were going in for the final blow to the Warriors, but a fumble was scooped up by Warriors defensive back, Mike Thompson, and he dashed 91 yards for a cosmetic score with 8:41 remaining.

"Our defense played really well, and our offense stayed with the game plan," said Hubbard. "I was pleased with all three phases of the game. These guys understand that not every thing is going to go their way and they did a great job of overcoming that start. Our scout team did a great job this week getting us ready. Tonight they showed the rewards of working hard."

