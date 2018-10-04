FAIRBANK — It doesn’t take much to see a bright future for Wapsie Valley’s football program.
The Warriors (5-1, 2-1) have climbed to a No. 9 ranking in Class A with a roster that features a large number of junior and sophomore starters making an impact.
Friday night in Fairbank, this group will get to see if any waiting is necessary to compete for a district championship. District 7’s only remaining unbeaten team, top-ranked Hudson (6-0, 3-0), comes to town a complete team that appears to have all the pieces to make a UNI-Dome run.
“We weren’t looking forward to them (the Pirates) early,” Waspie Valley coach Tony Foster said. “We were just worried about ourselves. Now I think it’s a game that is a challenge, but it’s an exciting challenge. We’ll find out where we stand. They’re either going to take it to us or we’re going to hold our own.”
Wapsie Valley has held its own to date, with the lone loss coming by a touchdown margin to No. 4 North Tama on a neutral field at Upper Iowa. The Warriors prevailed in a tight 15-12 battle against a competitive South Winneshiek team two weeks later, and the Wapsie Valley defense has shut out two of its last three opponents.
Senior Bryce Kleitsch is the lone returning starter on Wapsie Valley’s line, while sophomores Kobe Risse and Blayde Bellis lead the Warriors in passing and receiving, respectively. Risse has already thrown for 982 yards with 13 touchdowns versus three interceptions, and Bellis has 25 catches for 369 yards and seven scores within what Foster describes as a sure-handed receiving corps.
“We knew that we wanted to pass some this year, because we knew that Kobe had some special skills, and we had some guys who could catch it,” Wapsie Valley’s coach said, addressing an offense that has often relied heavily on the run in the past.
This year’s Warriors have also found success on the ground with sophomore Trevor Sauerbrei averaging 7.5 yards per carry for 622 total yards and five touchdowns. Junior Brock Beesecher has added 363 yards and four scores.
“Their young guys play beyond their years,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said. “They have some serious chemistry and they look like juniors and seniors out there.”
This will mark Hudson’s third consecutive game against a ranked opponent and the fourth overall ranked team the Pirates have encountered after finishing as a state runner-up in 2017.
“The guys really enjoy the environment,” Brekke said. “It’s going to be a playoff environment. We already know that.”
Hudson has certainly earned the respect of its opposition. Foster noted that Pirates’ senior running back Christian Seres is as good as you’re going to see in the state of Iowa, while Hudson’s slotbacks are dynamic on jet sweets and jet off tackle, and quarterback Jacob Murray is a passing threat who can’t be ignored.
There’s also a Pirates defense to contend with that has allowed just 6.8 points per game.
“They’ve been in a championship game and that’s a big deal,” Foster said. “Most of our guys were playing JV last year. It’s a big difference there.”
As Hudson attempts to remain perfect within a challenging district, Brekke knows there’s little margin for error or complacency.
“We have to take every yard personal and they do,” Brekke said. “Whether it’s a running or passing team, we take a lot of pride in what we work on during the week and they do their best to put it out on the field on Friday.”
