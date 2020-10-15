Game of the week: Waverly-Shell Rock carries momentum into rematch with Western Dubuque

WAVERLY — Second chances aren’t guaranteed in high school football.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s youthful team will have an opportunity to see just how far it has progressed during an intriguing Class 3A first round playoff tilt against defending state champion Western Dubuque at 7 p.m. Friday in Epworth.
Each team sports a 4-3 record.
W-SR enters postseason play with confidence after going on the road and handing Decorah its lone loss before finishing the regular season with a 49-7 win over Charles City. Western Dubuque has allowed 84 combined points over the past two weeks during losses to West Delaware and Decorah.
When these teams met in Week 4 in Epworth, the Bobcats prevailed on their home field, 28-9. Western Dubuque is undefeated at home this season.
“They’re the defending state champions and so they’ve shown they can be very explosive,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “They’re extremely well coached. Obviously they’re more familiar with us now. We’re more familiar with them. I’m sure it will be a great high school football game.”
Western Dubuque’s combination of seniors in quarterback Garrett Baumhover and wide receiver Tommy DeSollar clicked during the initial game against the Go-Hawks. Baumhover threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score. DeSollar caught nine of his passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Baumhover, who didn’t play last season as he focused on basketball, has been sharp throughout his return to the football field this fall. Hubbard says his poise in the pocket complements a strong, accurate arm.
“You have to try to get some pressure,” Hubbard said, addressing the challenge his team faces against the Bobcats’ passing attack. “You have to try to mix up your coverages.
“It’s not just one thing. He’s too good if you give them the same thing all night. You have to pick your spots and realize they’re going to get some completions. It’s just always the run after the catch. We’ve got to rally to the football and make sure that when and if he does catch the ball, we’ve got to be there to tackle him.”
On the other side of the football, Waverly-Shell Rock managed 259 rushing yards against the Bobcats in their original meeting. McCrae Hagarty accounted for 194 of that total, but the Go-Hawks found the end zone just once as they struggled to finish drives.
“We’ve got to execute a little better,” Hubbard said. “We’ve got to defend better. We’ve got to be better in the kicking game. They’re a great opponent. They’ll be a great test.”
Competing with a young team, Hubbard has witnessed plenty of growth throughout the season. This time of year, no one is inexperienced.
“On Aug. 1 we were a young football team,” Hubbard said. “On Oct. 1 you can’t use that excuse any more.”
