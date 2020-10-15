Game of the week: Waverly-Shell Rock carries momentum into rematch with Western Dubuque

Baumhover, who didn’t play last season as he focused on basketball, has been sharp throughout his return to the football field this fall. Hubbard says his poise in the pocket complements a strong, accurate arm.

“You have to try to get some pressure,” Hubbard said, addressing the challenge his team faces against the Bobcats’ passing attack. “You have to try to mix up your coverages.

“It’s not just one thing. He’s too good if you give them the same thing all night. You have to pick your spots and realize they’re going to get some completions. It’s just always the run after the catch. We’ve got to rally to the football and make sure that when and if he does catch the ball, we’ve got to be there to tackle him.”

On the other side of the football, Waverly-Shell Rock managed 259 rushing yards against the Bobcats in their original meeting. McCrae Hagarty accounted for 194 of that total, but the Go-Hawks found the end zone just once as they struggled to finish drives.

“We’ve got to execute a little better,” Hubbard said. “We’ve got to defend better. We’ve got to be better in the kicking game. They’re a great opponent. They’ll be a great test.”