HUDSON — Hudson’s football team took until Week 3 to record a touchdown. North Tama’s defense has allowed just one touchdown in its first three games.
That’s the challenge Class A’s defending state champion Pirates will face at 7 p.m. Friday night when the Redhawks make the short drive north from Traer in an early-season district tussle.
No. 4-ranked North Tama (3-0) is coming off a 13-7 district-opening win over No. 8 Wapsie Valley in which the Redhawks held a balanced Warriors offense with veteran playmakers to 106 yards passing and 68 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
Coach Tom McDermott points to returning starting linebackers Skyler Staker, Luke Pennell and Zach Greiner as tone-setters within his Redhawk defense. Junior Xander Bradley has stepped up on the defensive line alongside seniors Ryan McLean and Cory Isenhower.
“They’re a very good team, a very good unit,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said, assessing North Tama’s defense. “Coach McDermott has had defenses like this before. … We’re up for the challenge.”
Between graduation and a rash of injuries, Hudson opened this season without any available players who had previously recorded a varsity touchdown. The Pirates dropped their first two games and didn’t find the end zone until last week’s 38-0 victory over GMG.
Payton Stuart has moved from Hudson’s top receiver into the quarterback position he played as a sophomore and helped spark the Pirates in Week 3 with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Junior running back Joe Culham added 141 yards and a score on 21 rushes.
Hudson is getting healthier. Tackle Jacob Wiersma returned last week and Brekke anticipates more players will be back this week.
“They have some guys that have missed time and have come back,” North Tama’s McDermott said. “We’re anticipating that they will be at full strength against us.
“They’re very good defensively. They have been for the last several years. Offensively, they graduated a couple of really good players. Stuart did a very nice job against GMG. We just have to be ready for their full offensive game.”
Noah Weber, Staker, Greiner and Gabe Kopriva have all shown the ability to help North Tama’s rushing attack find success. In total, five different Redhawks have run for touchdowns through three games.
“It’s a competition between the guys,” McDermott said. “They want to be able to carry the ball and be the ones that make the plays for us. We’re fortunate, a small school like us, to have several guys that we can count on.”
Brekke points out every unit within his team has had moments of success this season. It will be important to assemble the puzzle against a talented North Tama team that is clicking early.
“Now it’s time to put it all together because North Tama is the real deal,” Brekke said. “They’ve got a pretty good identity right now. I think they figured out last week who they are. They’re going to line up and make you stop them. That’s our challenge.”
