GILBERTVILLE — Depth is a signature of high school football dynasties.
Last season, a Don Bosco program seeking a third consecutive state title and sixth consecutive trip to the 8-player championship game was unable to overcome a string a late-season injuries — including the loss of lead rusher and second-leading tackler Thomas Even — during a stunning quarterfinal playoff loss to a Rockford team that the Dons defeated by 74 points in their district opener.
It’s a defeat that has been on the minds of Don Bosco’s players ever since last November. The top-ranked Dons will host an under-the-radar 2-0 Rockford team in their district opener at 7 p.m. Friday in Gilberville.
“This one is a big one on their list to get back,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “Obviously it was a big loss last year. I know they’re hungry for this game.
“Anything can happen in a football game. Our kids, I don’t really know if they overlooked the (Rockford playoff) game, but we had some key injuries going into that game. It’s not an excuse by any means and they know that.”
Don Bosco has since worked to develop depth through convincing wins over Gladbrook-Reinbeck (44-0) and Baxter (87-8).
The Dons return Cael Frost at quarterback (113 yards passing, 225 rushing, 9 total touchdowns) and Even at running back (225 rushing yards, four TDs). Fischer Ohrt and Mason Denton are also key players back at the tight end position, while sophomore twins Carson and Cade Tenold represent the present and future of Don Bosco football.
Rockford graduated its quarterback, top three rushers and leading receiver from last season’s state runner-up team, but has experience in the trenches.
“Their nucleus is back up front,” Yoder said. “That’s where they’re good. They lost a lot of their skill guys. They’re kind of opposite us. We lost most of our line guys, but we have all of our skill guys back.
“It’s going to be a good, hard-fought battle. We’re going to find out where we’re at and I’m sure they’re going to find out where they’re at. It’s a tough first district game for anybody.”
Early this season Yoder has already seen his team come together as one. Their chemistry was on display last week when the upperclassmen were supporting the younger players, who may be called upon to help secure late-season victories.
“They keep getting better and our upperclassmen are loving that,” Yoder said. “I think these guys are a little more together. I know that loss last year really set them back. They were hoping for big things last year, and it didn’t happen for them. I think the nucleus of guys has really come together and have been more one as a team.”
