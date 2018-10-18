DIKE — Don Betts knows the tradition.
Once the district pairings were unveiled, Dike-New Hartford’s football coach was hopeful that Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Week 9 game at Iowa City Regina would be a high stakes contest.
Indeed, there are plenty of chips on the table. Class 1A’s top-ranked Dike-New Hartford (8-0, 4-0) is facing Regina (5-3, 4-0) for the outright district championship.
A Regals team that has won 57 consecutive district games has much more than a win streak on the line. A loss Friday will eliminate Regina from a postseason berth, ending a streak of 14 consecutive playoff appearances that dates back to 2004. Regina has played in six consecutive 1A championship games — winning four — after back-to-back 2A state titles in 2010 and 2011.
“You hoped when the schedule came out that you were in the position to play for this week,” D-NH’s Betts said. “I think Regina has been kind of snake bit this year.
“Nobody would have expected them to have the injuries that they had early in the year. They’ve done a great job, quite honestly, hanging in there and getting to this point where they have an opportunity to make the playoffs by getting their kids healthy late in the year.”
Among the injury setbacks Regina has experienced is the loss of two to three linemen, a linebacker and a running back. Starting quarterback Ashton Cook missed four games with injury, including losses to Pella Christian and Williamsburg, before returning two weeks ago during a victory at North Linn. He’s thrown for 901 yards and seven touchdowns on 64 percent passing through limited game reps and is among the team’s dangerous weapons back to full health.
“They really utilize the short passing game so you don’t have a whole lot of time to get pressure on him,” Betts said. “He’s extremely accurate and makes good reads.
“They’ve got talented kids at receiver and I think we’ve got talented kids at defensive back. We have to at least try to make him (Cook) feel uncomfortable in the pocket or disrupt his reads. At the end of the day, it’s their really good athletes against our really good athletes and we’ll see how it pans out.”
Dike-New Hartford has met little resistance since a 35-22 non-district win over 2A district leader Union Community. The Wolverines have outscored their district opponents 215-6 with three consecutive shutouts.
While D-NH’s defense has excelled, the Wolverines’ offense has found balance. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has completed 66 percent of his passes for 935 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cade Bennett has rushed for 995 yards at 8.5 per carry with 12 scores.
“Our offensive line, they’ve done a great job of allowing us to run the football and we’ve got to be able to establish our running game Friday night,” Betts said. “We also have the ability to throw the ball and we’ve got some tremendous athletes who make plays when we get them the football.”
In addition to trying to cap the regular season by achieving a goal of winning a district championship, D-NH also needs a win Friday to avoid playing on the road in its playoff opener. Still, after Friday night, it’s certain the Wolverines will be road-tested.
“For Regina, everything is at stake,” Betts said. “You win or you’re done. That’s a tough spot to be in, but if there’s anybody you don’t want to face when their back is against the wall it would be Regina. You don’t get to the championship game that often without knowing how to win and overcome.
“It should be a heck of a battle.”
