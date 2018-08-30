DIKE — Aplington-Parkersburg football coach Alex Pollock had a sense of urgency entering last year’s game at Dike-New Hartford. Members of a Falcons program that dropped six consecutive games to their biggest rivals finally stepped up and said no more.
“It was huge,” Pollock said, reflecting on a 26-7 victory that triggered a five-game win streak. “It was getting to the point where mentally I don’t know if our kids thought that they could do it.
“We came out last year and played a really good game and I think our guys gained a lot of confidence. That confidence carried through last school year, and hopefully we can keep it rolling through this week.”
Aplington-Parkersburg relied heavily on defense to begin this season, as the Falcons endured two-plus hours of lightning delays to secure an eye-opening 13-12 win Friday at Class 2A power New Hampton. Up next for an A-P team that ranks 11th in Class 1A is a much-anticipated rematch with Dike-New Hartford at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dike.
Last year’s loss is certainly fresh on the minds of Class 1A’s No. 5-ranked Dike-New Hartford players. The Wolverines returned virtually their entire collection of starters and opened this season with a 21-0 win at Denver in a game shortened to a half due to lightning.
“It’s the biggest game of the year for both teams,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said. “Obviously they got us last year. We’d like to repay them a little bit this year.
“They were better than us and deserved to win that game last year, but we’re hoping that we’ve improved enough that we can step things up a notch and get after them on Friday night.”
Indeed, Betts sees growth across the board in his team that has gotten bigger, stronger and matured. The Wolverines were ready from the first kick Week 1 against Denver.
“Last year I didn’t think we were always ready to go at game time,” Betts said. “We got off to a fast start Friday and I thought we played well defensively.”
While both defenses excelled last week, each coach is looking for growth on offense. Aplington-Parkersburg returning quarterback Carter Cuvelier was 8 of 23 passing for two touchdowns and 109 yards, while junior Sam Nolte rushed for 95 yards on 29 carries to lead the Falcon offense.
“There’s just a lot of little things we need to clean up,” Pollock said. “We had opportunities to make big plays, whether it’s a big block here or there, or a dropped ball here or there, and those are the types of plays that if we’re going to win on Friday we will need to make.”
Dike-New Hartford quarterback Drew Sonnenberg was 9 of 16 passing in two quarters for 110 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s opener. The Wolverines’ rushing attack, however, was often limited by Denver’s strong defensive line.
While both D-NH and A-P showed little hesitation to throw the ball last week, Betts laughed off any notion that Friday’s game will become an air show.
“I really don’t foresee that happening,” Betts said. “I think it’s going to be a slugfest and it’s going to be won or lost on the line of scrimmage. That’s traditionally the way it is against A-P. ... I expect it’s going to be more of a running game with both teams having the ability to throw the ball and spread things out.”
Year by year, Pollock has become more comfortable adding a passing dimension to his Falcon offense.
“We definitely feel like we’re capable,” Pollock said. “We won’t be afraid to put the ball in the air. I think long gone are the days where a pass play is a trick play at A-P.”
