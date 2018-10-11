INDEPENDENCE — Playing meaningful games into late October is an objective for every high school football program.
Waverly-Shell Rock and Independence will meet 7:30 p.m. Friday at Independence’s Lyle Leinbaugh Field with plenty on the line. The Mustangs (6-1, 3-0) need a win to set up a winner-take-all showdown with Decorah for the Class 3A, District 3 championship. W-SR (6-1, 2-1) must win to remain in the district race, and each school likely needs a victory in one of its last two games to secure a playoff spot.
“We set ourselves up for a two-game run here with a lot on the line and to be playing some big games at the end of the year,” said Independence coach Justin Putz, whose program hasn’t been in contention for a district title since suffering a 13-9 loss at West Delaware in a battle of unbeaten teams near the end of the 2015 season. “One of the things we’ve shared with our guys is just what the atmosphere is like and the amount of work that goes in just to have the opportunity to play in a big game. Quite frankly, playing in big games creates better memories and is a reason why you work hard.”
Waverly-Shell Rock certainly has been working hard during the two weeks since a 30-14 home loss to Decorah. Playing with their backs to the wall, Coach Mark Hubbard’s Go-Hawks responded with a six-point road win against West Delaware and a 24-point home victory over Waterloo East.
“I feel like we’ve become more of a team since that night,” Hubbard said. “We’ve come together and everyone is more focused on the task at hand and doing their job. We’ve become a tighter-knit group.”
Hubbard notes that Independence will be a difficult matchup in all three phases of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Logan Schmitt is up to 1,298 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, and has rushed for 847 yards and 12 scores. The Mustangs’ defense has been tough to move the ball on in the three games since surrendering 34 points in a turnover-plagued loss to Center Point-Urbana, and they’ve managed to win field position battles on special teams.
Putz credits the growth of a receiving corps, led by Sean Geertsema’s 37 catches for 622 yards and 12 touchdowns as a key to his team’s progress on offense. Brady Webb, Blake Bartz, Tristan Cordes and Hunter Shannon have also been reliable pass catching options.
“We needed those receivers to step up,” Putz said. “For those guys to come out and play as well as they have has definitely been a nice surprise. Certainly as a coach it’s an expectation that the guys are going to step up, and watching them do that has been a lot of fun.”
Waverly-Shell Rock quarterback Luke Velky is also a capable of dissecting opposing defenses with his arm and legs. He’s passed for 659 yards and rushed for 422 at an average 6.6 per carry. Running back Ben Hemer has added 829 rushing yards at 6.9 per carry with seven scores.
“They’re going to put you in positions where you’re going to have to make one-on-one plays and play disciplined,” Putz said. “It’s going to be a good matchup and looking at tape it’s going to be probably one of the better Waverly teams I’ve seen in the last five years.”
This will be the Go-Hawks’ toughest test since suffering their only loss of the season.
“Playing against a quality opponent like Independence will be a great measuring stick for where we’re at,” Hubbard said. “Every week from here on out is a one-game season. Our guys understand that and I’m sure Independence will be ready for us.”
