FAYETTE — Tom McDermott knew there was growth potential when he returned to North Tama’s head coaching position for the first time in three decades. The former head coach in Traer from 1973 to 1987 had been working in his third stint as an assistant with the Redhawks before taking the reins back this fall.
A North Tama program eight years removed from a state championship and six years away from its most recent playoff appearance has opened the 2018 season 2-0, outscoring youthful North Mahaska and Lisbon teams by a cumulative total of 118-6.
“They’ve done everything that we’ve asked,” said McDermott, who worked with the core of his team as an assistant the previous two years. “I’ve actually coached several of their dads back in the old days, so I know a lot of them pretty well. We felt we could have a decent football team. We thought it was really important to develop a lot of confidence, and I think our guys are starting to do that.
“A lot of it is that they’re a year older, and many of our juniors and seniors have been playing key roles since they were freshmen. We knew that we had a lot of experience, and we also knew that we’ve taken our lumps for a while.”
North Tama quarterback Hale Hulme is among the connections McDemott has found from the present to his previous head coaching tenure. Similar to his dad, Rod, Hale is part of a quarterback timeshare.
“It worked then, and so far it is working,” McDermott said.
Hulme has two passing and four rushing touchdowns through two games, and teammate Skyler Staker has also thrown for a pair of touchdowns.
“We try to have both of those guys on the field as much as possible,” McDermott added. “When one is not at quarterback, they’re either a receiver or tight end. We think they both have a good skill sets, maybe a little different what each one can do, and we try to take advantage of that.”
While North Tama has found success with experience translating into fewer penalties and better execution, the level of difficulty increases Friday. The Redhawks will open district play at 7 p.m. against Class A’s No. 6 ranked Waspie Valley. The game will be played at Upper Iowa’s Harms-Eischeid Stadium due to poor field conditions in Fairbank following recent storms.
Warriors’ coach Tony Foster has led Wapsie Valley to two state titles and 11 playoff appearances over the past 12 seasons. Even though 14 seniors graduated from last year’s 9-1 team, Wapsie Valley’s newcomers have stepped up through the first two games.
Sophomore Kobe Risse has thrown for 290 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions during convincing wins over Clayton Ridge (28-8) and rival Denver (31-16). Trevor Sauerbrei (29 carries, 218 yards) and Brock Beesecher (33 carries, 136 yards) lead a rushing attack that has provided balance within a Wapsie Valley program that traditionally relies on a strong run game.
“Wapsie has one of the premier programs in the state of Iowa,” McDermott said. “Their players know what to do and how do it, and their coaches always have their team well prepared.
“We’re going up to their field. We’re 0-6 against Wapsie in the times that we’ve played them, so we know we have a big task ahead of us.”
