GRUNDY CENTER — It’s not hard to imagine Grundy Center and Hudson competing Friday for a district title.
A pair of stunning go-ahead touchdowns by undefeated North Tama in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter, however, has left Grundy Center playing for a wild card playoff spot while defending state champion Hudson is all but playing for pride.
No. 4 Grundy Center (6-1, 3-1 district) and Hudson (3-4, 3-1) will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium after rebounding from devastating losses two weeks ago.
Grundy Center’s perfect season ended with a 14-13 loss to North Tama in the lone game where the Spartans’ offense didn’t surpass 20 points. The Spartans rebounded by taking advantage of short fields and managing adverse weather conditions during a 42-0 drubbing of Mason City Newman.
“Kids were disappointed in the outcome of that (North Tama) game, no doubt, as were we, but we were resilient,” Grundy Center coach Travis Zajac said. “We were able to bounce back. We had a good week of preparation.”
Hudson responded to a rare 56-6 blowout loss against St. Ansgar with a hard-fought, 14-7 district win over Wapsie Valley.
“We challenged them all week to try and figure out our identity,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said. “Getting beat like that was a big eye-opener, and they responded super well.”
The Pirates have dropped all three non-district games after missing key players to injury at the start of the season. Despite possessing the talent, when healthy, to compete with the majority of Class A playoff qualifiers, Hudson currently sits 32nd in the RPI. It’s hard to imagine a realistic path into the top 16.
“They’re showing what kind of team they are by still playing hard for the seniors,” Brekke said. “Things don’t always go your way. We had our luck last year (during an undefeated state title run). But it’s still a great game and there’s so many lessons to be learned with winning and losing.
“It’s just another year we get to learn those lessons and those teachable moments. We’re still having fun going to work every day.”
Friday’s contest figures to be a physical battle with each team featuring a stingy defense. Hudson has allowed just three touchdowns in four district games. Grundy Center has only given up four touchdowns all season and is No. 8 in the RPI rankings.
“I think they’ve gotten better every week,” Zajac said of his team. “There’s obviously things we still need to work on consistently and clean up, but I’m really proud of their attention to detail and their ability to want to continue to practice and get better every day.”
Despite Hudson’s 3-4 record, Zajac points to the pedigree of a program coming off back-to-back trips to the UNI-Dome as a continued challenge. The Pirates haven’t had a losing season during Brekke’s seven-year tenure as Hudson’s head coach.
“They’re a good program and they’ve shown year after year that they can compete with the best in the state in Class A football,” Zajac said. “That’s a challenge for us we’ve got to be able to rise up and meet.”
