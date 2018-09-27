HUDSON — The rematch was much anticipated.
Hudson coach Justin Brekke had a feeling his team would be seeing St. Ansgar for a non-district crossover game when he met with Saints’ coach Drew Clevenger over the past summer.
The two programs that took perfect records into last year’s Class A state semifinals — with Hudson winning 41-17 — are now members of Class A’s only two seven-team districts. Top-ranked Hudson leads District 7 with a 3-0 record, while No. 8 St. Ansgar is 3-0 in District 4.
“It made sense with recent history,” Brekke said, addressing Friday’s 7 p.m. game in Hudson. “It’s kind of crazy playing non-district in the middle of the season, but it’s going to be a test just like every week the rest of the way.”
Hudson and St. Ansgar have similar composition to their rosters.
The Pirates have received major contributions from their returning key skill players through the first six games in quarterback Jacob Murray (457 passing yards, 7 TDs), Christian Seres (843 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and Ethan Fulcher (271 rushing, 100 receiving, 6 TDs). The newcomers to Hudson’s line have filled in well, while the defense has allowed just 29 points with 21 of those coming in an overtime win over North Tama.
St. Ansgar’s youthful line has also been blocking for some key returning skill players. Quarterback Collin Kramer has completed 21 of 38 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns versus one interception, while rushing for 316 yards at an average of 10.9 per carry. Jack Sievert has rushed for 411 yards and nine touchdowns, and sophomore spark Ryan Cole is averaging 16.4 yards per carry for a 409 total with six touchdowns.
“We gave Ryan a shot and he’s taken the bull by the horns,” Clevenger said. “He still has a ways to go in terms of where he can be.”
Clevenger looks for Friday’s game to help set the tone for a tough closing stretch that includes South Winneshiek and Mason City Newman teams that have also yet to lose within the district. His youthful team has been determined to grow following a 36-31 loss to Osage in Week 2.
“They’ve made tremendous strides as the year has moved forward,” Clevenger said. “It’s actually been a fun group to coach. We’re teaching a lot and they’ve been a good group about asking questions and wanting to get better.”
The coach of one of Iowa’s stronger small school programs in recent years knows games like Friday’s are part of what makes high school football special.
“It’s going to be a heck of a lot of fun,” Clevenger said. “A lot of kids in high school in Iowa go through their entire career and never get to play in a big game like this. We relish the opportunity to play an outstanding opponent and very well-coached team.
“We’re going to compete like crazy, and these are the games that I think really help you in your district race and when you get into November and you’re in the playoffs.”
While Brekke says his team is still trying to gel with a blend of third-year and first-year starters, this will be another valuable litmus test.
“We’ve got to get ready for the physicality that they bring and understand that it’s going to be a four-quarter game,” Brekke said. “It’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out brawl. We’ve just got to be ready for that.”
