GRUNDY CENTER — Early-season losses can begin a downward spiral for some high school football programs, while others use those setbacks as an opportunity to learn and get stronger.
Put Grundy Center in the latter group.
The Spartans recovered from their first loss in emphatic fashion last week with a 56-6 win over BCLUW. Now, Grundy Center will attempt to prevent a dangerous East Buchanan team from bouncing back when it hosts the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium.
After climbing to a No. 5 ranking in Class A, coach Jerry Alden’s East Buchanan team came out flat during a 33-0 week 3 home loss to Edgewood-Colesburg. The Buccaneers (2-1) are looking to avoid losing back-to-back football games for the first time since the 2015 season.
“Our guys realized that we didn’t play a real good game Friday and we have to get back to who we are,” Alden said. “We’re a physical football team. We’re a ground and pound football team, and we’re a team that comes out and shows emotion.
“The last couple of years our best games that we’ve played are coming off a loss.”
Similar to the South Hamilton team that handed Grundy Center (2-1) its lone setback in week 2, East Buchanan runs a wishbone offense with a capable runner at quarterback joining three strong backfield options. Sophomore Cole Bowden (342 yards, 42 carries) may have the most breakaway speed out of the stable. Seniors Brock Naber and James Mossman have rushed for 280 and 261 yards, respectively.
Grundy Center coach Brent Thoren says these Buccaneers present a greater challenge at the line than South Hamilton.
“The difference is in the size of their personnel,” Thoren said. “We’re not going to be used to that because South Hamilton is not as big as East Buc.
“They (East Buchanan) move people around on their line, as well, so we’ve got to be really disciplined to who is moving when they go unbalanced. ... We have to up front see it early, understand what they’re doing, and then adjust to it.”
Grundy Center’s offense may receive a major boost Friday after one of Class A’s top returning rushers, Caleb Kuiper, missed the previous two weeks due to injury. Fellow senior Austin Knaack stepped up in Kuiper’s place last week with 233 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Thoren is optimistic Kuiper will return for this week’s contest.
“Hopefully having Caleb back Friday, now we kind of re-shift back into Week 1 mode a little bit,” Thoren said. “There will be some growing pains, but everybody at this point in the season is going to deal with some adversity. How we’ve responded is what I’ve been most pleased about.”
At another key skill position, Thoren plans to continue utilizing two quarterbacks in freshman Logan Knaack and junior Cale Hendricks. The duo spit reps during last week’s 50-point victory.
“We’ve got a great problem with two kids that have played really well,” Thoren said. “We feel good about each of them. ... It’s a little bit tougher for teams to prepare.”
Friday’s game marks one of several key showdowns in this grueling Class A, District 7. No. 1 Hudson is hosting No. 5 North Tama. Wapsie Valley is tied for 10th in this week’s rankings, with both East Buchanan and Grundy Center receiving votes.
“I don’t think you’re going to see a district champion emerge until Week 9,” Alden said. “It would not surprise me to see two or three teams atop the district that maybe are tied. Every game is a tough game.”
