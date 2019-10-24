DIKE — Prior to last season, Iowa City Regina had sat on the iron throne of small-school football for the better part of two decades.
Dike-New Hartford tackled Regina’s dynasty, 56-28, in their 2018 regular-season finale. The Regals’ string of a 57 consecutive district victories was snapped, and the Wolverines denied Regina a place in the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Regina had won state titles six of the previous eight seasons.
By season’s end, it was ultimately West Sioux that ruled Class 1A football after defeating Dike-New Harford in a thrilling, 52-38 championship game.
This year’s Dike-New Hartford team (8-0) has since climbed back to Class 1A’s No. 1 ranking and will host No. 10 Regina (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a rematch with a district championship first-round home playoff game on the line. The Regals’ lone loss was in their season-opener to Class 3A’s No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“They’re one of the elite programs in the state of Iowa,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said, addressing Regina’s tradition. “What they have done has just been amazing and outstanding.
“To be able to play against them for the district championship is a big deal for our kids. We had a similar situation last year and I remember that being a game with a lot of excitement.”
Friday’s game will feature a variety of intriguing battles at the skill positions.
You have free articles remaining.
Regina receiver Alec Wick has caught 64 passes from quarterback Ashton Cook for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wick also leads the defensive backfield with four interceptions.
Dike-New Hartford wideout Parker Kiewiet has caught 27 passes from quarterback Drew Sonnenberg for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kiewiet joins Dane Fuller among the team leaders in the defensive backfield with four interceptions.
Betts points to Cook and Wick as the two cogs who make Regina click, surrounded by good athletes and a strong line up front. The Wolverines’ coach is pleased with the growth shown from his senior linemen taking on larger roles, including Matt Reinicke, Zach Starbuck, Nathan Graves, Deacon Eiklenborg and Joe Folkerts. D-NH has a more balanced offense with 1,000-yard back Cade Bennett and returned its key playmakers from last year’s run to the title game.
“I feel good about our match-ups with them,” Betts said. “There are some years you go into games shaking your head, thinking, ‘How are we going to play with those guys?’ But I think our skill guys match up very well with their skill guys. That will make it fun and exciting.”
After ending Regina’s lengthy district win streak last season, it’s now Dike-New Hartford that enters Friday’s game with a string of 21 consecutive regular-season wins. These Wolverines are determined to retain their seat on the district’s throne.
“You always want to win championships,” Betts said. “We definitely want to go in as district champions. We would like to go in with momentum instead of stumbling into the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.