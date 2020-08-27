Game of the week: Denver, Wapsie Valley renew rivalry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER — Classes are in session, masks have become a standard accessory and high school football is set to return Friday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of rivalry games will kickoff across the state, including the boys from Wapsie Valley’s school district making the 10-mile trip to the mile-wide town of Denver for a 7:30 p.m. game at the Denver Athletic Complex.

“I’m excited about this week because I think our communities are ready to get back to normal,” Denver coach Rhett Barrett said.

Denver and Wapsie Valley each finished last season with winning 5-4 records, but neither team qualified for the playoffs. Wapsie Valley recorded a 13-6 victory at Denver, but out of its four losses two were decided in overtime with the other two setbacks coming in games that were determined on the final play.

Each team brings back players at key positions. The two coaches are eyeing play on the line of scrimmage as a key to reaching their ultimate goals.

“Size-wise we’re not huge,” Barrett said. “But they just buy into what we’re doing and where we’re going. … There’s a lot of energy in practice.”