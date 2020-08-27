Game of the week: Denver, Wapsie Valley renew rivalry

DENVER — Classes are in session, masks have become a standard accessory and high school football is set to return Friday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A variety of rivalry games will kickoff across the state, including the boys from Wapsie Valley’s school district making the 10-mile trip to the mile-wide town of Denver for a 7:30 p.m. game at the Denver Athletic Complex.
“I’m excited about this week because I think our communities are ready to get back to normal,” Denver coach Rhett Barrett said.
Denver and Wapsie Valley each finished last season with winning 5-4 records, but neither team qualified for the playoffs. Wapsie Valley recorded a 13-6 victory at Denver, but out of its four losses two were decided in overtime with the other two setbacks coming in games that were determined on the final play.
Each team brings back players at key positions. The two coaches are eyeing play on the line of scrimmage as a key to reaching their ultimate goals.
“Size-wise we’re not huge,” Barrett said. “But they just buy into what we’re doing and where we’re going. … There’s a lot of energy in practice.”
Wapsie Valley has a trio of experienced playmakers back with the ability to fill the stat sheet. Quarterback Kobe Risse passed for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns versus four interceptions as a junior. Running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 675 yards and 12 touchdowns at an average of 7 yards per carry. Blayde Bellis recorded 524 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Warriors’ coach Tony Foster points out how explosive his offense will become depends on the newcomers up front.
“We have five new offensive linemen, none that started any games last year, so that’s where our concern is right now,” Foster said. “That’s where we’re putting a lot of effort and a lot of time into trying to develop the offensive line.”
Barrett believes a key for his defense will be preventing Wapsie Valley from breaking big plays.
“We have some athletes with speed,” Barrett said. “The last few years where they get us is big plays. We need to make them march 80 yards to score.”
When Denver’s on offense, Isaac Besh will be a key weapon. He returns as a dual-threat quarterback to go with a physical and quick combination of running backs.
“He (Besh) is a load and getting him down is not easy,” Foster said. “He’s fast and runs the option well.
“We’ve got some speed on defense. It’s a matter of how we perform between the tackles. We do have some cause for concern, but we’ve worked hard this week to try and improve that area for the game Friday night.” While Besh showcased growth last fall, Barrett noticed the growth his QB made last winter during basketball season.
“His presence on the floor, guiding people, he was very smooth and I see that now,” Barrett points out.
Facing a rival in the opener has pumped more energy into Week 1.
“The kids have a lot of respect for them (Wapsie Valley) as do the coaches, and they know they’re going to have to play well to stay in the game,” Barrett said. “I think our focus in practice, it builds earlier than normal.”
