GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco and Gladbrook-Reinbeck's football teams have taken an introspective approach to their 2018 football seasons. Instead of arranging a meeting with another program, these two schools capped last week with intrasquad scrimmages.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck coach John Olson saw a group of still inexperienced players and coaches working to iron things out from his sideline vantage point, while not much has changed for Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder as his team plugs a few new faces into key roles.
A Gladbrook-Reinbeck program that won Class A state titles in 2015 and '16 will make its eight-player debut at 7 p.m. Friday at Don Bosco, where the two-time defending champions have won their last 20 games going back to a 2016 regular-season loss to Central Elkader.
"It's an unbelievably daunting task if you're trying to go there and win the game," Olson said. "It's just not something we talk about.
"When we win state championships or we're a 4-5 team, we don't talk about winning. We focus on the process and trying to get better."
Prior to its first eight-on-eight game, Gladbrook-Reinbeck has already achieved a No. 3 ranking in the Des Moines Register poll and a No. 6 nod by Radio Iowa.
"They do things the right way and it's been proven," Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. "It's going to be a good test for us. I think it's going to be a good test for them. It'll be a fun game."
Yoder, whose program has accumulated a 73-4 record in six seasons of eight-player football, can still recall the adjustment process from the 11-player game.
"There's a lot of things we changed after the first couple of weeks," Yoder said. "They (G-R) are going to find out some things work and some things don't work. "
Olson will turn to quarterback Jackson Kiburis to run his offense while Keagan Giesking recovers from a broken leg. Kiburis could also see reps at running back and wide receiver this season.
"He's a great leader," Olson said. "He's picking up the offense really fast."
Don Bosco will have a variety of options taking direct snaps for rushes with sophomore Cael Frost working his way into a role as one of the leading passers. Yoder anticipates defense playing a major role in the outcome of this opener.
"Offensively, I think we both have some real good guys that change the game with their speed," Yoder said. "Ultimately, whoever plays better defense is going to win this football game."
With an incoming class of 14 freshmen for next season, Olson looks to assemble enough depth to play a slate of six to eight JV games that will allow his program to advance. Matching Don Bosco's numbers could be key to this game developing into a rivalry for years to come.
"Getting 35 kids out would be tremendous for our program," Olson said. "We're almost there. We're just not quite there yet. We're going to just focus on the process and try to get better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.