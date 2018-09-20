WAVERLY — When Waverly-Shell Rock head football coach Mark Hubbard peers across the field Friday, there is one familiar face he won’t see.
After 45 years with Decorah, 24 as its co- and then head football coach, Bill Post retired after last season.
On the other hand, there are plenty of faces Hubbard will recognize, including Pat Trewin, a longtime assistant coach who was promoted to take over the reigns.
The 2013 Class 3A assistant coach of the year has not changed the program much.
“They have a few new wrinkles that we have not seen historically,” Hubbard said. “It is still Decorah, and I think anytime you get ready to play Decorah with that tradition ... it’s just going to be a good test for us.”
Ranked seventh in the latest Class 3A poll, the Go-Hawks are facing a Viking team that has already tangled with several of the top teams in Class 3A, including top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
All four of Decorah’s opponents are either currently ranked or still receiving votes — Xavier, Western Dubuque (No. 10 in 3A), Waukon (7th in 2A) and Crestwood (receiving votes), whom the Vikings beat last Friday, 23-6.
“We’ve played some pretty quality opponents,” Trewin said. “We’ve won two and lost two and you always hope for more, but happy with what you have. We’re excited to go to Waverly to prove and test ourselves again.
“Waverly has been a good rivalry, and we always have great battles with them and don’t expect anything less this Friday.”
A big key for Waverly-Shell Rock could be the return of quarterback Luke Velky, who missed much of the last two games. With Velky passing for 332 yards and rushing for 211 yards, the Go-Hawks averaged 35 points a game in their first two contests. In the past two, wins over Crestwood and New Hampton, W-SR has scored just 20 points.
“We are probably as healthy as we have been since week two,” Hubbard said. “The story line for us is we have gotten a great defensive effort. The kids have displayed great defensive effort, and we’ve had other kids step up.”
Among those to step up is running back Ben Hemer, who ran for 204 yards and two scores last week on 14 carries in the win over the Chickasaws.
Like most Viking teams, Decorah has passed only 34 times in its first four games and will try to pound away with physical running backs. Drake Shelton leads the Vikings with 461 yards on 59 carries with three touchdowns. Kailer McCabe has added 218 on 49 carries.
“To be successful against Decorah you have to be very sound and win the line of scrimmage,” Hubbard said.
While Decorah returned several key players from last season’s 7-3 squad, Trewin said there still have been some growing pains.
“We have played a lot of new guys,” Trewin said. “We are still growing in the blocking, passing and tackling game. You don’t expect to be at your best in those areas in game one and expect growth to happen in those areas and we have done that.
“We’ve played pretty physical at times this season and that is the tradition at Decorah. Waverly is similar but with a different style ... different, but in both cases similar goals.”
