Game of the week: Confident Janesville is clicking entering second playoff week

JANESVILLE — Adversity has vanished deep into the rear-view mirror for Janesville’s football team.
The low point of the Wildcats’ season came during the first quarter and a half after the 2020 slate kicked off in late August. Janesville turned the ball over three times inside its own 20 and trailed Easton Valley 18-0 before mounting a comeback that came up five points shy of a victory.
“We learned that we couldn’t make mistakes because otherwise we’d lose,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said.
Message quickly received.
Janesville lost the turnover battle 4-0 to an Easton Valley squad that went on to finish No. 8 in 8-player’s final Associated Press poll. Since then, the Wildcats have benefited from 15 more takeaways than their opposition over the past seven weeks.
Janesville forced seven turnovers — five interceptions and two fumble recoveries — during last week’s 76-12 win over Riceville in the opening round of the playoffs. The Wildcats will return to their home field for a 7 p.m. Friday game against Kee High (5-3) in the second round.
The Kee Hawks defeated Turkey Valley 50-24 in last week’s postseason opener with quarterback Damon Weber rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. Weber also led Kee with 9.5 tackles.
Landon Reams and Buddy Hill are additional rushing options for a Kee offense that has three times as many touchdowns (27) and yards on the ground than through the air.
“They’re big and they’re physical,” Eastman said. “They like to run the I-formation. They run the option out of it and they’re going to be really big up front.
“They’re not blessed with a lot of speed, but they’re very physical. They execute things well and the type of offense they run is kind of a grinding offense. They’re looking for three yards and ball control and to take the ball out of our hands.”
Janesville’s defense has often trumped physically with speed on a unit with its biggest player listed at 205 pounds. Wiley Sherburne leads the Wildcats with 18 tackles for loss and two of the team’s 11 fumble recoveries. Kyler Kreiger has recorded four of Janesville’s nine interceptions.
“We’re smaller so we end up getting six, seven or eight guys flying to the football all the time,” Eastman said.
On offense, quickness on the line has allowed Janesville’s blockers to open up holes at the linebacker level. Senior Carson Pariseau has rushed for 1,237 yards and 25 touchdowns while quarterback Leo Dodd has run for 460 yards and 10 scores.
Dodd, a junior and second-year starter, has also passed for 1,165 yards with 17 touchdowns versus three interceptions. Sherburne and Joey Carlson are his top targets with a combined 37 catches for 738 yards and 10 scores.
“We have an RPO (run-pass option) offense and he does a good job of pulling when he needs to and he does a good job of giving when he needs to,” Eastman said, assessing Dodd’s knowledge of the offense in year two. “He can scramble. He’s elusive and looks for the short route. He can throw the deep pass. He just understands it.
“I’m not saying he runs scared, but when guys are chasing him he’s got that extra gear that he can kick it in and find the end zone.”
Beyond facing a confident Janesville team that has won its last seven games, playing on the road will add to Kee High’s degree of difficulty. Janesville has scored over 70 points the past three weeks in games on its home field.
Success has added to the buzz within a school district in which the volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. The home football games have also given the school an opportunity to show off its new addition.
“The best part is we don’t have to ride a bus somewhere,” Eastman said. “We’re used to playing at home. We just get into our regular routine and take care of that rather than doing the bus route routine and going somewhere else and doing all that. We know exactly what we’re getting into every Friday night and I think adds an advantage for us.”
