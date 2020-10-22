Game of the week: Confident Janesville is clicking entering second playoff week

“We have an RPO (run-pass option) offense and he does a good job of pulling when he needs to and he does a good job of giving when he needs to,” Eastman said, assessing Dodd’s knowledge of the offense in year two. “He can scramble. He’s elusive and looks for the short route. He can throw the deep pass. He just understands it.

“I’m not saying he runs scared, but when guys are chasing him he’s got that extra gear that he can kick it in and find the end zone.”

Beyond facing a confident Janesville team that has won its last seven games, playing on the road will add to Kee High’s degree of difficulty. Janesville has scored over 70 points the past three weeks in games on its home field.

Success has added to the buzz within a school district in which the volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. The home football games have also given the school an opportunity to show off its new addition.

“The best part is we don’t have to ride a bus somewhere,” Eastman said. “We’re used to playing at home. We just get into our regular routine and take care of that rather than doing the bus route routine and going somewhere else and doing all that. We know exactly what we’re getting into every Friday night and I think adds an advantage for us.”

