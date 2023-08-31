





Game of the week

No. 4 Johnston (1-0) at Cedar Falls (0-1)

Where: UNI-Dome

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: A late touchdown sunk the Tigers in a season-opening loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, while built a 20-7 halftime lead en route to a 23-17 win over Waukee Northwest. Dragon junior quarterback Will Nuss passed for 193 yards and three scores in the victory. Two of his touchdowns went to Jacob Simpson who had six catches for 104 yards.

Metro capsules Waterloo Christian (0-1) at West Central (1-0)

Where: Maynard

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

The buzz around Thursday’s game: Both teams are coming off season-opening losses – in their very first game as a program, the Regents lost to Springville, 57-14, while West Central lost to Dunkerton, 58-28. Blue Devil running back Adam Scott rushed for 162 yards and two scores on 25 carries.

Waterloo West (1-0) at Dub. Hempstead (1-0)

Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque

When: 7:15 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: West coach Lonnie Moore said the Wahawks will face a more ‘physical’ challenge than it did in its week one victory over East. The Mustangs recorded 10 ½ tackles for loss in their 28-7 win over Washington last week. Moore said the No. 1 challenge for West’s young offensive line is to find a way to move Hempstead’s physical, downhill playing defensive line.

Des Moines North (1-0) at Waterloo East (0-1)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: East coach DeCarlos Anderson said the Trojans needed to work on everything following a season opening loss to crosstown West. The Polar Bears, who won last year’s match-up with East (18-6), are coming in riding a wave of confidence after beating Des Moines East (28-14) in week one. North rushed the ball 44 times for 260 yards in the win, including 185 combined from Kinnick Dutcher and Aaron Marino-Moreno. Dutcher also had 37-yard touchdown return of an interception.

Durant (0-1) at No. 5 Columbus Catholic (1-0)

Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Sailors talked in the preseason how their mission was to play in the UNI-Dome in November and then they went out and backed it up with a domination week one win over Dyersville Beckman. Meanwhile, the Wildcats were blanked, 42-0, by Lisbon. Look for Columbus to continue to fine tune in advance of a week three showdown with a West Branch team that went 11-1 in 2022.

Three games to watch

Wapsie Valley (1-0) at Denver (1-0): Denver has won the last two meetings of this huge rivalry, including 25-20 in 2022. The Warriors behind 118 rushing yards and two scores from Traeton Sauerbrei beat Jesup last week, while the Cyclones forced six turnovers in beating New Hampton last Friday.

Dike-New Hartford (0-1) at West Branch (0-1): DNH lost to Class 1A’s top-ranked Grundy Center (7-6) last week, while the Bears lost to No. 5 (Class 3A) Williamsburg, 42-14. This game figures to swing one team’s fortunes in the right direction with a victory.

Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0) at Grundy Center (1-0): The Falcons soared to 373 total yards in a week one win over Union (23-7), including 262 on the ground. The Spartans, the defending Class A state champions, get another stiff challenge one week after topping DNH.

— Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson

Friday’s Prep Schedule

Class 5A

Group 4

Waterloo West at Dubuque Hempstead

Group 5

Johnston at Cedar Falls

Class 4A

District 2

Waverly-Shell Rock at North Scott

Des Moines North at Waterloo East

Class 3A

District 2

South Tama at Charles City

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

District 3

Crestwood at Independence

Class 2A

District 3

Garner-Hayfield at Osage

New Hampton at Clear Lake

Oelwein at Jesup

MFL Mar-Mac at Waukon

North Fayette at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class 1A

District 3

Wapsie Valley at Denver

Central Springs at Lake Mills

Dike-New Hartford at West Branch

Aplington-Parkersburg at Grundy Center

District 4

Alburnett at Camanche

Saydel at East Marshall

Hudson at Cascade

Iowa Falls-Alden at South Hardin

Durant at Columbus Catholic

Class A

District 3

AGWSR at BCLUW

North Tama at Nashua-Plainfield

North Butler at South Winneshiek

8-player

District 3

Central Elkader at Don Bosco

Kee at Turkey Valley

West Central at Waterloo Christian

Riceville at North Iowa

District 4

Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Clarksville at Dunkerton

Green Mountain-Garwin at Janesville

Tri-County at Meskwaki