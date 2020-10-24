Gallagher's late go-ahead TD lifts Columbus to first playoff win in a decade

The Sailors’ coach knew to put the ball in his experienced quarterback’s hands with the game on the line.

“At the end of the game when we needed a score, we trust him,” Schmit said. “He’s the guy we want with the ball in his hands crunch time.”

On the drive after Columbus took its final lead, Osage’s senior quarterback Colin Muller just overthrew a receiver deep while racing towards the sideline to dodge a blitz. Sailors’ defensive lineman Mason Knipp came up with a sack on the next play.

Gallagher then entered the game on defense for the first time all season and recorded an interception at midfield.

Osage got the ball back on its own 40 with 19 seconds remaining before Dunlay recorded Columbus’ fourth interception of the night to seal the victory. This marked the Sailors’ first playoff win since 2010.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just a resilient bunch,” Schmit said. “They come to work and they play for each other. It’s a selfless group and they don’t really care who gets the accolades. That’s definitely something that you want to coach.”

This game was entertaining from start to finish. An Osage team twice on the verge of being blown out refused to fade.