Gallagher's late go-ahead TD lifts Columbus to first playoff win in a decade

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher looked into his teammates' eyes prior to their most important drive of the season. He didn’t see any panic.
Visiting Osage had just overcome a 16-point deficit with a touchdown and two-point conversion. The score of Friday night’s playoff game at T.J. McLaughlin Field stood deadlocked at 35 with 5 minutes, 31 seconds remaining.
“We all had our heads up,” Gallagher said. “It felt like we were still up. We knew we could drive on them. We just had to finish.”
Gallagher delivered the finishing blow during Columbus’ 42-35 victory over Osage. The quarterback kept the ball on a misdirection play and powered past a couple defenders at the end of a 22-yard score that gave the Sailors (7-1) the lead for good with 2:12 remaining.
“I was extremely determined,” Gallagher said. “We didn’t practice all summer and get up two days a week to lift in the morning to lose now. We just want it to keep going.”
The Columbus quarterback’s run capped a quick eight-play, 70-yard drive that began with a pair of Joe Dunlay runs, continued with a 15-yard face mask penalty, and moved into the red zone after three hard-nosed carries by Alex Feldmann.
“You’ve got to credit our kids for staying the course and battling through,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said, following a hard-earned victory in a rematch of a game Columbus won 34-7 at Osage in Week 3.
The Sailors’ coach knew to put the ball in his experienced quarterback’s hands with the game on the line.
“At the end of the game when we needed a score, we trust him,” Schmit said. “He’s the guy we want with the ball in his hands crunch time.”
On the drive after Columbus took its final lead, Osage’s senior quarterback Colin Muller just overthrew a receiver deep while racing towards the sideline to dodge a blitz. Sailors’ defensive lineman Mason Knipp came up with a sack on the next play.
Gallagher then entered the game on defense for the first time all season and recorded an interception at midfield.
Osage got the ball back on its own 40 with 19 seconds remaining before Dunlay recorded Columbus’ fourth interception of the night to seal the victory. This marked the Sailors’ first playoff win since 2010.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s just a resilient bunch,” Schmit said. “They come to work and they play for each other. It’s a selfless group and they don’t really care who gets the accolades. That’s definitely something that you want to coach.”
This game was entertaining from start to finish. An Osage team twice on the verge of being blown out refused to fade.
The Green Devils actually struck first when a rushed punt bounced to Noah O’Malley who returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.
Columbus’ offense then went to work. The Sailors rushing committee Dunlay, Feldmann, Gallagher and Josh Heine each carried the ball at least 10 times for a team that accumulated 233 ground yards. Gallagher’s six completions on 10 passes went for 228.
"We just wanted to play consistent and be able to run the football because if we can run the football, it sets up the pass and just opens up everything," Feldmann said.
Caden Hartz’s 50-yard touchdown reception ended a string of three consecutive Sailor scores and gave Columbus a 21-7 lead before the two teams combined to score three touchdowns in the final 1:08 of the first half.
Osage’s connection of Muller and receiver Spencer Mooberry triggered the frenetic closing sequence when Mooberry hauled in a deep ball and scored a 65-yard touchdown. Columbus answered on the next play from scrimmage as Feldmann took a screen pass 70 yards down the sideline.
Mooberry returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards before being tackled by kicker Ben Trost. A 20-yard pass to Tyler Oberfoell set up Ben Miller’s 1-yard touchdown run 10 seconds prior to intermission as Osage cut its deficit to 28-19.
Columbus’ defense stepped up and stopped Osage inside the red zone to open the second half when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete from the 6.
On the ensuing possession, Schmit put the ball in Gallagher’s hands on fourth down and a long one from his own 26. The Columbus QB converted before finding Hartz wide open for a 68-yard touchdown three plays later.
Muller, who threw for 228 yards on 13 completions, found Oberfoell for a 29-yard score in coverage and later Brayden Onken from 4-yards out to draw Osage even after completing both two-point conversion passes.
Mooberry finished with 97 receiving yards on three catches and 49 rushing, joining Muller as a senior leader within an Osage team that finished the season 3-5. Green Devils’ first year head coach Torian Wolf couldn’t have been more pleased with the type of leaders his seniors became.
“At first we struggled because we weren’t on the same page,” Wolf said. “As a team we finally got it put together and we were all on the same page and that’s what you saw here tonight. Columbus is a heck of a team and you can see what it looks like when we put things together.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!