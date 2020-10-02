 Skip to main content
Friday's Prep Football Scoreboard
Friday's Prep Football Scoreboard

Friday’s results

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48, Waterloo West 21

Dubuque Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16

Linn-Mar 50, Iowa City High 36

Cedar Rapids Prairie 48, Iowa City Liberty 14

Dubuque Wahlert 31, Central DeWitt 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Grinnell 20

Class 3A

District 3

Waterloo East 64, Charles City 42

West Delaware 49, Western Dubuque 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Decorah 17

Class 2A

District 3

West Marshall 21, Clear Lake 13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story

Anamosa 27, Iowa Falls-Alden 21

District 4

Waukon 54, Crestwood 0

New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8

Independence 46, North Fayette-Valley 34

District 6

Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Solon 42, Mount Vernon 14

South Tama 28, Union 21

Class 1A

District 3

Dike-New Hartford 48, Hudson 6

South Hamilton 52, East Marshall 7

South Hardin 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

District 4

Columbus 56, Jesup 14

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8

Denver 26, Osage 21

Class A

District 3

Saint Ansgar 44, Mason City Newman 34

Lake Mills 49, West Fork 12

North Butler 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12

District 4

MFL-Mar Mac 36, South Winneshiek 22

Wapsie Valley 66,  Postville 0

Clayton Ridge 9, Starmont 6

District 5

Alburnett 20, Maquoketa Valley 14

East Buchanan 34, North Linn 14

District 7

North Mahaska 30, BCLUW 20

Grundy Center 47, North Tama 0

Belle Plaine 28, Mid-Prairie 21

8-player

District 2

Tripoli 66, AGWSR 16

Clarksville at North Iowa, cancelled

Riceville 42, West Central 20

Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20

Janesville 73, Turkey Valley 34

District 3

Midland 58, Central City 12

Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6

Don Bosco 54, Easton Valley 34

Springville 50, Kee 30

District 5

Baxter 60, Green Mountain-Garwin 20

B-G-M 49, Colo-Nesco 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V 20

Meskwaki Settlement 74, Twin Cedars 12

