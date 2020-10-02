Friday's Prep Football Scoreboard

Friday’s results
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48, Waterloo West 21
Dubuque Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16
Linn-Mar 50, Iowa City High 36
Cedar Rapids Prairie 48, Iowa City Liberty 14
Dubuque Wahlert 31, Central DeWitt 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Grinnell 20
Class 3A
District 3
Waterloo East 64, Charles City 42
West Delaware 49, Western Dubuque 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Decorah 17
Class 2A
District 3
West Marshall 21, Clear Lake 13
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story
Anamosa 27, Iowa Falls-Alden 21
District 4
Waukon 54, Crestwood 0
New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8
Independence 46, North Fayette-Valley 34
District 6
Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
Solon 42, Mount Vernon 14
South Tama 28, Union 21
Class 1A
District 3
Dike-New Hartford 48, Hudson 6
South Hamilton 52, East Marshall 7
South Hardin 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
District 4
Columbus 56, Jesup 14
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8
Denver 26, Osage 21
Class A
District 3
Saint Ansgar 44, Mason City Newman 34
Lake Mills 49, West Fork 12
North Butler 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12
District 4
MFL-Mar Mac 36, South Winneshiek 22
Wapsie Valley 66, Postville 0
Clayton Ridge 9, Starmont 6
District 5
Alburnett 20, Maquoketa Valley 14
East Buchanan 34, North Linn 14
District 7
North Mahaska 30, BCLUW 20
Grundy Center 47, North Tama 0
Belle Plaine 28, Mid-Prairie 21
8-player
District 2
Tripoli 66, AGWSR 16
Clarksville at North Iowa, cancelled
Riceville 42, West Central 20
Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20
Janesville 73, Turkey Valley 34
District 3
Midland 58, Central City 12
Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6
Don Bosco 54, Easton Valley 34
Springville 50, Kee 30
District 5
Baxter 60, Green Mountain-Garwin 20
B-G-M 49, Colo-Nesco 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V 20
Meskwaki Settlement 74, Twin Cedars 12
