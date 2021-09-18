 Skip to main content
Friday's Prep Football Scoreboard
FRIDAY'S SCOREBOARD

Friday's Prep Football Scoreboard

Clip art prep football

STATE

AC/GC 56, West Central Valley 0

Ames 49, Des Moines East 7

Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7

Ar-We-Va 61, River Valley18

Audubon 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

B-G-M 64, Woodward Academy 28

Ballard 48, Atlantic 0

Baxter 66, Grand View Christian 13

Dyersville Beckman 38, Cascade 7

Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14

Bellevue 28, Maquoketa Valley 0

Benton Community 33, South Tama County 14

Bondurant Farrar 28, Pella 17

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21

Boyer Valley 26, West Harrison 0

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0

CAM 78, East Mills 7

Carlisle 35, Des Moines Lincoln 6

Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny Centennial 14

CR Kennedy def. CR Jefferson, forfeit

Clarinda 40, Clarke 7

Clear Creek-Amana 31, Iowa City Liberty  30

Clear Lake 39, Osage 32

Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0

Columbus Catholic 16, MFL-Mar-Mac 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Woodbine 54

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Gilbert 17

Crestwood 21, Forest City 14

Davenport Central 17, Davenport West 7

Davenport North 23, Iowa City West 10

Davis County 42, Centerville 21

Decorah 35, Charles City 6

Denison-Schleswig 49, Thomas Jefferson 22

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Des Moines Hoover 14, Perry 9

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18

Don Bosco 62, Colo-NESCO 23

Dubuque Senior 41, Waterloo West 14

Dunkerton 62, Collins-Maxwell 50

Earlham 62, Madrid 0

East Buchanan 28, Alburnett 14

East Marshall 46, Central Springs 18

Easton Valley 67, Springville 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16

English Valleys 39, New London 34

Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque Hempstead 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

Fairfield 42, Knoxville 22

Fort Dodge 22, Marshalltown 21

Fort Madison 23, Washington 19

Fremont Mills 60, Bedford 14

GMG40, Meskwaki Settlement 36

Le Mars Gehlen 42, Hinton 10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22

Glidden-Ralston 63, Siouxland Christian 6

Greene County 41, Des Moines Christian 0

Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0

Harlan 41, Glenwood 13

Harris-Lake Park 42, St. Edmond 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 14

Highland 33, North Cedar 13

Humboldt 40, Boone 12

IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8

Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Indianola 14, Lewis Central 9

Interstate 35 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa City High 21, West Des Moines Dowling 17

Iowa Falls-Alden 16, PCM, Monroe 0

Janesville 54, Rockford 12

Kee, Lansing 68, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Kuemper Catholic 49, MVAO-CO-U 6

LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21

Linn-Mar 36, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Lisbon 40, Columbus Community 0

Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center 14

Lynnville-Sully 48, Wayne 8

Marion 20, Central Clinton 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Lamoni 44

Mid-Prairie 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Midland 52, Central City 30

Montezuma 61, Melcher-Dallas 8

Monticello 44, Tipton 0

Moravia 70, Twin Cedars 6

Mormon Trail 40, Murray 34, OT

Mount Ayr 25, A-H-S-T-W 6

Mount Pleasant 24, West Burlington/Notre Dame 20

Mount Vernon 33, Center Point-Urbana 14

Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14

New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14

Newman Catholic 37, Saint Ansgar 21

Newton 35, Saydel 6

North Butler 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7

North Linn 47, Clayton Ridge 0

North Polk 42, Grinnell 21

North Scott 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 8

North Tama 50, Nashua-Plainfield 22

North Union 44, Lake Mills 12

Northeast 42, Anamosa 41, OT

Northwood-Kensett 35, West Bend-Mallard 28

Norwalk 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 9

Oelwein 42, Jesup 20

Ogden 48, North Mahaska 12

Oskaloosa 49, Keokuk 7

Pella Christian def. Van Buren, forfeit

Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 10

CR Prairie 54, Bettendorf 20

Red Oak 31, Shenandoah 13

Iowa City Regina 34, Mediapolis 0

Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0

Roland-Story 53, Albia 27

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, North Iowa 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Sioux City, East 7

Sheldon 28, Okoboji 16

Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0

Sioux Central 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

Sioux CityNorth 27, Bishop Heelan 10

South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22

South Hamilton 38, Belmond-Klemme 7

South O'Brien, Paullina 36, Alta-Aurelia 14

South Winneshiek 34, Starmont 26

Southeast Valley 44, OA-BCIG 22

Southeast Warren 71, Seymour 0

Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert 0

Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, Kingsley-Pierson 26

Stanton 60, Griswold 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0

Treynor 63, West Monona 21

Turkey Valley 44, Riceville 8

Underwood 62, East Sac County 13

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee 21

Urbandale 30, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

WDM Valley 35, Waukee 6

Van Meter 77, Panorama 0

WACO 42, Iowa Valley 6

Dubuque Wahlert 24, Union Community 7

Wapello 35, Pekin 0

Wapsie Valley42, AGWSR 0

Waterloo East 37, Des Moines North 12

Waukee Northwest 31, Johnston 0

Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21

Webster City 36, Mason City 3

West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6

West Central 54, Clarksville 52

West Delaware 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

West Hancock 55, West Fork 6

West Liberty 44, Camanche 36

West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14

West Marshall, State Center 36, Chariton 7

West Sioux 35, Emmetsburg 13

Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12

Westwood, Sloan 49, Lawton-Bronson 28

Williamsburg 62, Central Lee 0

Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22

Winfield-Mount Union 54, H-L-V 21

Winterset 60, ADM, Adel 36

Woodbury Central 41, Akron-Westfield 7

Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0

