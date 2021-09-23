 Skip to main content
Friday's Prep Football Schedule
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday's Prep Football Schedule

Clip art prep football

Games today Class 5AGroup 3

Dubuque Senior at Kennedy

Games Friday Class 5AGroup 3 Cedar Falls at Muscatine

Davenport West at Hempstead

Group 5

Linn-Mar at Jefferson

Prairie at Ottumwa

Waterloo West at SE Polk

Class 4ADistrict 2

Mason City at Decorah

Waverly-Shell Rock at East

Western Dubuque at Marion

Class 3ADistrict 3

Charles City at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

South Tama at Independence

West Delaware at Center Point-Urbana

Class 2ADistrict 3

Crestwood at New Hampton

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake

Osage at Forest City

District 4

Jesup at Union

Wahlert Catholic at North Fayette Valley

Waukon at Oelwein

Class 1ADistrict 3

Denver at Central Springs

East Marshall at Dike-New Hartford

South Hardin at Aplington-Parkersburg

District 4

Beckman Catholic at Postville

Columbus Catholic at Cascade

Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL Mar-Mac

Class ADistrict 2

Lake Mills at West Fork

North Butler at Newman Catholic

Saint Ansgar at North Tama

West Hancock at North Union

District 3

BCLUW at Nashua-Plainfield

Grundy Center at AGWSR

Wapsie Valley at Hudson

District 4

Bellevue at North Cedar

Clayton Ridge at Starmont

East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley

South Winneshiek at North Linn

8-PlayerDistrict 3

Meskwaki at West Central

Rockford at Riceville

Tripoli at Clarksville

Turkey Valley at Janesville

District 4

Collins-Maxwell at Colo-NESCO

Don Bosco at Dunkerton

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at GMG

