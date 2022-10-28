 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert top story

Friday's Prep Football Playoff Scoreboard and Quarterfinal pairings

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday’s scores

8-Player

Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco 10

Lenox 34, CAM 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley 28

Remsen St. Mary’s 42, West Bend-Mallard 16

WACO 48, Central City 12

GRTA 28, West Harrison 12

Montezuma 48, Central City 12

Fremont-Mills 30, Southeast Warren 28

Class A

East Buchanan 57, Alburnett 21

Grundy Center 41, Columbus Junction 7

West Hancock 16, Wapsie Valley 9

People are also reading…

AHSTW 35, Southwest Valley 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, Hinton 27

North Linn 28, Newman Catholic 14

Woodbury Central 48, LeMars Gehlen 7

Lynville-Sully 62, Mount Ayr 33

Class 1A

Western Christian 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 27

Sigourney-Keota 20, Mediapolis 14

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

MFL Mar Mac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6

West Branch 27, Columbus Catholic 14

Underwood 62, ACGC 14

Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton 30

West Sioux 45, Carroll Kuember 7

Class 2A

Central Lyon 42, Clarinda 16

OABCIG 34, Osage 22

Dubuque Wahlert 21, West Marshall 14

West Lyon 43, Greene County 7

Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21

Centerville 28, Monticello 27

Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie 7

Crestwood 20, Waukon 18

Class 3A

Independence 20, Benton Community 17

Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7

Solon 42, West Delaware 18

ADM 56, Grinnell 0

Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Mount Vernon 23, Central DeWitt 9

North Polk 52, Creston 20

Class 4A

Indianola 35, Bondurant-Farrar 13

Carlisle 48, Newton 28

Glenwood 38, Spencer 26

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Iowa City Liberty 24, Webster City 14

Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7

North Scott 38, Western Dubuque 15

Class 5A

Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

Waukee Northwest 9, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

West Des Moines Dowling 35, Davenport West 0

West Des Moines Valley 15, Pleasant Valley 19

Southeast Polk 49, Ames 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 50, Linn-Mar 28

Ankeny 17, Sioux City East 0

Johnston 38, Iowa City High 31 (OT)

Quarterfinal pairings

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at Cedar Falls (8-2)

Waukee Northwest (6-4) at WDM Dowling (9-1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)

Johnston (7-3) at Ankeny (9-1)

Class 4A

North Scott (8-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)

Indianola (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)

Glenwood (7-3) at Lewis Central (!0-0)

Carlisle (9-1) at Iowa City Liberty (9-1)

Class 3A

Nevada (8-2) at Harlan (9-1)

Solon (8-2) at Mount Vernon (10-0)

Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (9-1)

North Polk (8-2) at ADM (9-1)

Class 2A

West Lyon (8-2) at Central Lyon (10-0)

OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0)

Crestwood (7-3) at Dubuque Wahlert (8-2)

Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0)

Class 1A

Western Christian (8-2) at West Sioux (9-1)

MFL Mar Mac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0)

Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1)

Pella Christian 9-1) at Underwood (10-0)

Class A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at Woodbury Central (10-0)

North Linn (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)

East Buchanan (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)

AHSTW (10-0) at Lynnville-Sully (10-0)

8-Player

GTRA (9-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (10-)

Fremont-Mills (8-2) at Lenox (10-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at Newell-Fonda (9-1)

Montezuma (9-2) at WACO (11-0)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News