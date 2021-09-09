Friday's Metro Football Preview Capsules

Davenport West (1-1) at Waterloo West (1-1)
When
- : Friday, 7:45 p.m.
Where
- : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Game notes
- : The Wahawks opened with a victory over rival Waterloo East before struggling last week in a 52-14 loss against Cedar Falls at the UNI-Dome. The Falcons downed Clinton 14-0 in Week 1 before dropping a 17-14 decision last week against Davenport North. Waterloo West quarterback Tyree Gardner has passed for 313 yards and passed for 101. Teammate Depree Banks leads the Wahawks with 149 yards receiving.
Quoting Waterloo West coach Lonnie Moore:
On Davenport West, “They are a much-improved football team and they are more experienced. They are very physical and they play fast. They take what you give them – they like to run the ball, but they can also put the ball in the air. I expect a physical game. We have to limit to our mistakes.”
On keys to success, “We definitely need to make some improvements. We had some issues on special teams. Our motto is relentless pursuit of continued improvement. We want to play our best football at the end of the year. The only way to do that is to keep improving every week.”
Cedar Falls (1-1) at No. 5 Prairie (2-0)
When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : Prairie High School
Last week
- : Cedar Falls beat Waterloo West, 52-14, while Prairie topped Senior, 28-14.
Last meeting
- : Prairie won 34-21.
Game notes
- : The Hawks have a high-powered offense that is averaging nearly 400 yards per game through two games. Quarterback Brandon Vicko is 17 of 23 for 167 yards and a touchdown and he has rushed for 149 yards. Makelle Taylor has carried the ball 50 times for 267 yards and five scores. Iowa State commit Gabe Burkle has six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Cedar Falls clicked offensively last week against West. Hunter Jacobson threw four touchdown passes and big-play receiver Trey Campbell made a huge impact in both the receiving and return game.
Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:
On Prairie, “Their offensive scheme is different with a lot of deception and they will be physical. They have had a pretty solid attack the first two weeks of the year. Defensively, they move between a three- and four-man front and are very physical cross that front. They are going to try to establish the line of scrimmage and we have to win that battle.”
East (0-2) at Fort Dodge (2-0)
When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : Fort Dodge
Last week
- : East lost to Marshalltown, 33-14, while the Dodgers beat Ames, 42-21.
Last meeting
- : Fort Dodge won 47-0 in 2015.
Game notes: The Dodgers come into the contest averaging 35 points a game and the Trojans are giving up 34. East killed itself with a rash of turnovers in a loss to Marshalltown last week. … Fort Dodge features quarterback Connor Carver who has passed for 321 yards and two scores. Jon Presswood has rushed for 269 yards a
- nd three scores on 47 carries. Javion Jondle and Bradley Vodraska each lead the team with 10 catches. Fort Dodge has recorded 23 tackles for loss and five sacks in two games. East hopes to have leading rusher Kjuan Owens back in the lineup after he missed last week’s game.
Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:
On Fort Dodge, “They are pretty good football team, pretty disciplined. They got a good back who likes to run between the tackles.”
On his team, “We get everybody back that missed last week so I’m excited about that. We’ve got to stay disciplined. We can’t turn the ball over like we have the last two weeks. You turn the ball over three or four times to the other team and it is hard to win.”
Vinton-Shellsburg (1-1) at Columbus (1-1
)
When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week
- : Vinton-Shellsburg beat Oelwein, 7-0, while Columbus topped West Branch, 17-6.
Last meeting
- : Vinton-Shellsburg won 7-6 last year in Vinton.
Game notes: The Vikings haven’t scored a lot of points in two games (7), but they haven’t given up much, either (6). Quarterback Kaden Kingsbury has been Vinton-Shellsburg’s top offensive threat. He leads the team with 86 rushing yards. Benett Rickels has the Vikings only touchdown has he has rushed 13 times for 73 yards. Two other V-S players have carried the ball more than 10 times – Curtis Erickson and Gabe Sanders. Defensively, Josh Howe has recorded eight tackles for loss and four
- sacks. Carter Gallagher has passed for 338 yards and rushed for another 159 for the Sailors. Caden Hartz is averaging 32.1 yards per catch.
Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On Vinton-Shellsburg, “They are always big and physical. We have played them the last four years in a row and every time we play them it is a competitive match up. They are going to run downhill, be aggressive on defense.”
On his team, “We are going to have to match their physicality. West Branch was a good bounce back for us in a tough environment.”