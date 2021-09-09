Friday's Metro Football Preview Capsules

Cedar Falls (1-1) at No. 5 Prairie (2-0)

On Prairie, “Their offensive scheme is different with a lot of deception and they will be physical. They have had a pretty solid attack the first two weeks of the year. Defensively, they move between a three- and four-man front and are very physical cross that front. They are going to try to establish the line of scrimmage and we have to win that battle.”