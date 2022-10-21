Friday's High School Football Scoreboard

Friday's results
Class 5A
Waterloo West 42, Ottumwa 34
Davenport West 35, Muscatine 13
Ankeny Centennial 56, Des Moines East 0
Johnston 31, Ames 9
West Des Moines Valley 54, Des Moines Roosevelt 29
Ankeny 54, Des Moines Lincoln 6
Marshalltown 30, Des Moines North 14
Waukee Northwest 20, Urbandale 7
Pleasant Valley 35, Iowa City West 14
West Des Moines Dowling 43, Waukee 7
Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque Senior 14
Iowa City High 79, Davenport Central 0
People are also reading…
Southeast Polk 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
Linn-Mar 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 13
Bettendorf 48, Davenport North 15
Class 4A
LeMars 44, Fort Dodge 16
Council Bluffs Jefferson 9, Des Moines Hoover 7
Glenwood 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 42, Winterset 15
Spencer 35, Storm Lake 7
Webster City 63, Denison-Schleswig 7
Newton 27, Clear Creek-Amana 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Decorah 13
Fort Madison 28, Burling 24
Indianola 49, Boone 0
Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 7
Marion 42, Waterloo East 13
North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10
Bondurant-Farrar 34, Norwalk 7
Pella 47, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Western Dubuque 36, Mason City 26
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Oskaloosa 6
Class 3A
Humboldt 31, Algona 8
Ballard 40, Gilbert 0
Carroll 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19
Washington 27, West Burlington 6
Atlantic 26, Creston 21
Harlan 49, Knoxville 0
North Polk 35, Nevada 14
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 25, Sioux City Heelan 24
ADM 65, Saydel 0
Central DeWitt 21, Benton Community 14
Solon 41, Keokuk 7
Grinnell 27, Fairfield 20
Independence 38, Center Point-Urbana 20
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, South Tama 13
Mount Vernon 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
Playoffs
First Round
Class 2A
Roland-Story 56, Clarinda 27
Crestwood 28, North Fayette-Valley 20
Greene County 35, Union 13
Dubuque Wahlert 62, West Liberty 0
Mid-Prairie 7, Northeast 6
OABCIG 28, Unity Christian 23
Osage 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15
Centerville 50, Des Moines Christian 42
Clear Lake 28, PCM 27
Spirit Lake 35, Sheldon 7
Waukon 24, New Hampton 22
West Lyon 37, Estherville-Lincoln Central 26
Williamsburg 42, Camanche 0
Class 1A
Columbus Catholic 14, Denver 7
ACGC 34, Treynor 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Eagle Grove 8
Carroll Kuemper 35, Emmetsburg 8
Dike-New Hartford 48, Cascade 14
Woodward-Granger 34, West Central Valley 3
MFL Mar-Mac 48, Durant 12
Pella Christian 31, Iowa City Regina 0
Sigourney-Keota 31, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
South Hamilton 54, Ridge View 12
Underwood 49, Interstate 35 17
Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 0
Western Christian 36, South Central Calhoun 18
Class A
AHSTW 46, Westwood 21
Alburnett 38, Bellevue 27
Columbus Junction 62, Maquoketa Valley 14
Grundy Center 49, Belle Plaine 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, North Union 31
LeMars Gehlen 40, Tri-Center 22
Hinton 46, Logan-Magnolia 22
Lynnville-Sully 49, Earlham 16
Southwest Valley 21, Madrid 14
Mount Ayr 27, Ogden 24
Mason City Newman 49, Hudson 42
North Linn 45, Wapello 0
Wapsie Valley 35, Saint Ansgar 0
West Hancock 44, Nashua-Plainfield 16
Woodbury Central 42, South O’Brien 0
East Buchanan 44, Lisbon 14
8 Player
CAM 58, Baxter 38
Central City 46, Tripoli 26
Easton Valley 40, B-G-M 34
Fremont Mills 44, Moravia 38
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, New London 14
Lenox 66, Colo-NESCO 14
Newell-Fonda 55, Harris-Lake Park 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Kingsley-Pierson 34
Southeast Warren, 38, East Mills 32
St. Mary's, Remsen 76, Audubon 0
WACO 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
West Bend-Mallard 48, Clarksville 0
West Harrison 29, Bedford 27