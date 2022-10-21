 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's High School Football Scoreboard

Friday's results

Class 5A

Waterloo West 42, Ottumwa 34

Davenport West 35, Muscatine 13

Ankeny Centennial 56, Des Moines East 0

Johnston 31, Ames 9

West Des Moines Valley 54, Des Moines Roosevelt 29

Ankeny 54, Des Moines Lincoln 6

Marshalltown 30, Des Moines North 14

Waukee Northwest 20, Urbandale 7

Pleasant Valley 35, Iowa City West 14

West Des Moines Dowling 43, Waukee 7

Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque Senior 14

Iowa City High 79, Davenport Central 0

Southeast Polk 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7

Linn-Mar 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 13

Bettendorf 48, Davenport North 15

Class 4A

LeMars 44, Fort Dodge 16

Council Bluffs Jefferson 9, Des Moines Hoover 7

Glenwood 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 42, Winterset 15

Spencer 35, Storm Lake 7

Webster City 63, Denison-Schleswig 7

Newton 27, Clear Creek-Amana 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Decorah 13

Fort Madison 28, Burling 24

Indianola 49, Boone 0

Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 7

Marion 42, Waterloo East 13

North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10

Bondurant-Farrar 34, Norwalk 7

Pella 47, Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Western Dubuque 36, Mason City 26

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Oskaloosa 6

Class 3A

Humboldt 31, Algona 8

Ballard 40, Gilbert 0

Carroll 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19

Washington 27, West Burlington 6

Atlantic 26, Creston 21

Harlan 49, Knoxville 0

North Polk 35, Nevada 14

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 25, Sioux City Heelan 24

ADM 65, Saydel 0

Central DeWitt 21, Benton Community 14

Solon 41, Keokuk 7

Grinnell 27, Fairfield 20

Independence 38, Center Point-Urbana 20

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, South Tama 13

Mount Vernon 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

Playoffs

First Round

Class 2A

Roland-Story 56, Clarinda 27

Crestwood 28, North Fayette-Valley 20

Greene County 35, Union 13

Dubuque Wahlert 62, West Liberty 0

Mid-Prairie 7, Northeast 6

OABCIG 28, Unity Christian 23

Osage 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15

Centerville 50, Des Moines Christian 42

Clear Lake 28, PCM 27

Spirit Lake 35, Sheldon 7

Waukon 24, New Hampton 22

West Lyon 37, Estherville-Lincoln Central 26

Williamsburg 42, Camanche 0

Class 1A

Columbus Catholic 14, Denver 7

ACGC 34, Treynor 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Eagle Grove 8

Carroll Kuemper 35, Emmetsburg 8

Dike-New Hartford 48, Cascade 14

Woodward-Granger 34, West Central Valley 3

MFL Mar-Mac 48, Durant 12

Pella Christian 31, Iowa City Regina 0

Sigourney-Keota 31, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

South Hamilton 54, Ridge View 12

Underwood 49, Interstate 35 17

Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 0

Western Christian 36, South Central Calhoun 18

Class A

AHSTW 46, Westwood 21

Alburnett 38, Bellevue 27

Columbus Junction 62, Maquoketa Valley 14

Grundy Center 49, Belle Plaine 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, North Union 31

LeMars Gehlen 40, Tri-Center 22

Hinton 46, Logan-Magnolia 22

Lynnville-Sully 49, Earlham 16

Southwest Valley 21, Madrid 14

Mount Ayr 27, Ogden 24

Mason City Newman 49, Hudson 42

North Linn 45, Wapello 0

Wapsie Valley 35, Saint Ansgar 0

West Hancock 44, Nashua-Plainfield 16

Woodbury Central 42, South O’Brien 0

East Buchanan 44, Lisbon 14

8 Player

CAM 58, Baxter 38

Central City 46, Tripoli 26

Easton Valley 40, B-G-M 34

Fremont Mills 44, Moravia 38

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, New London 14

Lenox 66, Colo-NESCO 14

Newell-Fonda 55, Harris-Lake Park 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Kingsley-Pierson 34

Southeast Warren, 38, East Mills 32

St. Mary's, Remsen 76, Audubon 0

WACO 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

West Bend-Mallard 48, Clarksville 0

West Harrison 29, Bedford 27

