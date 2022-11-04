 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S SCORES, SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

Friday's High School Football Scoreboard, state semifinal pairings

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley 27, Cedar Falls 13

Johnston 23, Ankeny 13

Southeast Polk 41, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

West Des Moines Dowling 41, Waukee Northwest 7

Class 4A

North Scott 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, Indianola 6

Carlisle 56, Iowa City Liberty 28

Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24

Class 3A

Humboldt 34, Independence 26

Harlan 55, Nevada 7

Mount Vernon 17, Solon 0

ADM 68, North Polk 42

Class 2A

Central Lyon 42, West Lyon 7

OABCIG 19, Spirit Lake 0

Dubuque Wahlert 41, Crestwood 6

Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0

Class 1A

Underwood 47, Pella Christian 28

Van Meter 45, Sigourney-Keota 0

West Branch 25, MFL Mar-Mac 24

West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20

Class A

Grundy Center 20, East Buchanan 6

Lynnville-Sully 20, AHSTW 0

Woodbury Central 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

West Hancock 52,  North Linn 21

Thursday’s results

8-Player

Lenox 32, Fremont-Mills 8

Newell-Fonda 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Remsen St, Mary’s 63, GTRA 14

WACO 52, Montezuma 7

Semifinal pairings

Games Wednesday

8 player

1 p.m. – Newell-Fonda (10-1) vs. WACO (12-0)

4 p.m. – Lenox (11-0) vs. Remsen St Mary’s (11-0)

Games Thursday

Class A

10 a.m. – Lynnville-Sully (11-0) vs. West Hancock (11-0)

1 p.m. – Woodbury Central (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)

Class 4A

4 p.m. – Carlisle (10-1) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)

7 p.m. – North Scott (9-2) vs Cedar Rapid Xavier (11-0)

Games Friday

Class 1A

10 a.m. – West Branch (11-0) vs. Van Meter (10-1)

1 p.m.  – Underwood (11-0) vs. West Sioux (10-1)

Class 5A

4 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (7-4) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1)

7 p.m. – Johnston (8-3) vs. Southeast Polk (10-1)

Games Saturday

Class 2A

10 a.m. – Dubuque Wahlert (9-2) vs. Williamsburg (11-0)

1 p.m. – OABCIG (10-1) vs. Central Lyon (11-0)

Class 3A

4 p.m. – ADM (10-1) vs. Harlan (10-1)

7 p.m. – Humboldt (10-1) vs. Mount Vernon (11-0)

