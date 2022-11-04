Friday's High School Football Scoreboard, state semifinal pairings

Class 5A
West Des Moines Valley 27, Cedar Falls 13
Johnston 23, Ankeny 13
Southeast Polk 41, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
West Des Moines Dowling 41, Waukee Northwest 7
Class 4A
North Scott 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, Indianola 6
Carlisle 56, Iowa City Liberty 28
Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24
Class 3A
Humboldt 34, Independence 26
Harlan 55, Nevada 7
Mount Vernon 17, Solon 0
ADM 68, North Polk 42
Class 2A
Central Lyon 42, West Lyon 7
OABCIG 19, Spirit Lake 0
Dubuque Wahlert 41, Crestwood 6
Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0
Class 1A
Underwood 47, Pella Christian 28
Van Meter 45, Sigourney-Keota 0
West Branch 25, MFL Mar-Mac 24
West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20
Class A
Grundy Center 20, East Buchanan 6
Lynnville-Sully 20, AHSTW 0
Woodbury Central 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24
West Hancock 52, North Linn 21
Thursday’s results
8-Player
Lenox 32, Fremont-Mills 8
Newell-Fonda 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Remsen St, Mary’s 63, GTRA 14
WACO 52, Montezuma 7
Semifinal pairings
Games Wednesday
8 player
1 p.m. – Newell-Fonda (10-1) vs. WACO (12-0)
4 p.m. – Lenox (11-0) vs. Remsen St Mary’s (11-0)
Games Thursday
Class A
10 a.m. – Lynnville-Sully (11-0) vs. West Hancock (11-0)
1 p.m. – Woodbury Central (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)
Class 4A
4 p.m. – Carlisle (10-1) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)
7 p.m. – North Scott (9-2) vs Cedar Rapid Xavier (11-0)
Games Friday
Class 1A
10 a.m. – West Branch (11-0) vs. Van Meter (10-1)
1 p.m. – Underwood (11-0) vs. West Sioux (10-1)
Class 5A
4 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (7-4) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1)
7 p.m. – Johnston (8-3) vs. Southeast Polk (10-1)
Games Saturday
Class 2A
10 a.m. – Dubuque Wahlert (9-2) vs. Williamsburg (11-0)
1 p.m. – OABCIG (10-1) vs. Central Lyon (11-0)
Class 3A
4 p.m. – ADM (10-1) vs. Harlan (10-1)
7 p.m. – Humboldt (10-1) vs. Mount Vernon (11-0)